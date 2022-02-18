Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam: The Overseas Rights Are Sold!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is all set to have his first release of the year with Bheeshma Parvam. The movie, which is helmed by renowned cinematographer filmmaker Amal Neerad, has been slated to hit the theatres on March 3, 2022. As per the latest reports, the overseas rights of Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam are sold.

As per the latest reports, the overseas rights of the gangster thriller have been bagged by Truth Global Films for around Rs. 7 Crore. Thus, Bheeshma Parvam has earned the second position in the overseas rights market, after Mohanlal's Marakkar. Thus, it has been confirmed that the Mammootty starrer will have a massive release on March 3, across the globe.

Initially, it was rumoured that Bheeshma Parvam might go the OTT way and get released on Netflix. However, the makers put an end to all speculations by announcing the theatrical release date of the Mammootty starrer. If the reports are to be true, the post-theatrical streaming rights of the Amal Neerad directorial have been bagged by Netflix. In that case, Bheeshma Parvam will get an OTT release in April 2022.

As reported earlier, Mammootty is playing the central character Michael in the movie, which marks his third collaboration with director Amal Neerad. Bheeshma Parvam reportedly revolves around the life of Michael, who was a dreaded gangster in the 1980s. The official teaser of the movie, which was released a couple of days back, had gone viral on social media.

The Mammootty starrer features a stellar star cast including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, senior actress Nadia Moidu, Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, Lena, Shine Tom Chacko, Maala Parvathy, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Sushin Shyam has composed the songs and original score for the project. Anend C Chandran is the director of photography. Bheeshma Parvam is bankrolled by director Amal Neerad himself, under the banner Amal Neerad Productions.