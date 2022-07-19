Prithviraj Sukumaran's Second Look From Kaapa Is Out; See Pics

Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
the
multi-faceted
talent
is
playing
one
of
the
central
characters
in
the
upcoming
gangster
movie,
Kaapa.
The
actor-filmmaker's
first
look
from
the
Shaji
Kailas
directorial
had
won
the
internet,
a
few
days
back.
Interestingly,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
took
to
his
official
social
media
on
July
19,
Tuesday,
and
revealed
his
second
look
from
Kaapa.
The
actor's
second
look
in
the
gangster
film
reminds
his
get-up
from
the
Amal
Neerad
film
Anwar,
which
was
released
in
2007.
In
the
new
stills,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
is
seen
sitting
on
a
Royal
Enfield
bike
in
a
younger
get-up,
a
different
hairdo,
and
casual
outfits.
With
the
release
of
the
new
stills,
it
has
been
confirmed
that
Kaapa
will
feature
Prithviraj
in
two
different
looks.
"Madhu...before
he
became
Kotta
Madhu.
#KAAPA
#ShajiKailas
@dopjomon
#FEFKA
Writer's
Union
#Theatreofdreams
#GRIndugopan," wrote
the
talented
actor,
sharing
his
second
look
from
the
film
on
his
official
social
media
handles.
Later,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
also
shared
an
official
poster
of
Kaapa,
featuring
himself
in
the
same
get-up.
From
the
leading
man
post,
it
has
also
been
confirmed
that
the
Shaji
Kailas
directorial
narrates
the
two
different
stages
of
his
character
Madhu's
life.