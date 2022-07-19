Prithviraj Sukumaran's Second Look From Kaapa Is Out; See Pics

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent is playing one of the central characters in the upcoming gangster movie, Kaapa. The actor-filmmaker's first look from the Shaji Kailas directorial had won the internet, a few days back. Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his official social media on July 19, Tuesday, and revealed his second look from Kaapa.

The actor's second look in the gangster film reminds his get-up from the Amal Neerad film Anwar, which was released in 2007. In the new stills, Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen sitting on a Royal Enfield bike in a younger get-up, a different hairdo, and casual outfits. With the release of the new stills, it has been confirmed that Kaapa will feature Prithviraj in two different looks.

"Madhu...before he became Kotta Madhu. #KAAPA #ShajiKailas @dopjomon #FEFKA Writer's Union #Theatreofdreams #GRIndugopan," wrote the talented actor, sharing his second look from the film on his official social media handles. Later, Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared an official poster of Kaapa, featuring himself in the same get-up. From the leading man post, it has also been confirmed that the Shaji Kailas directorial narrates the two different stages of his character Madhu's life.

