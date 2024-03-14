Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Set To Bring Najeeb's Harrowing Journey of Survival On Big Screen

Directed
by
Blessy
and
featuring
Prithviraj
in
the
lead,
the
film
"Aadujeevitham" is
eagerly
awaited
by
Malayalees.
This
movie
is
adapted
from
the
acclaimed
novel
"Aadujeevitham"
by
Benjamin,
depicting
the
real-life
experiences
of
Najeeb,
whose
story
of
survival
in
the
desert
has
captivated
many.
The
narrative
follows
Najeeb's
harrowing
journey,
including
his
abduction
and
life-altering
struggle
in
the
barren
desert.
As
the
release
date
approaches,
a
video
interview
with
Najeeb
has
surfaced,
where
he
recounts
the
ordeal
and
endorses
Prithviraj
as
the
ideal
actor
to
bring
his
story
to
the
silver
screen.
Najeeb’s
tale
begins
in
1993
when
he
was
deceived
into
believing
that
he
was
being
offered
a
job,
only
to
find
himself
abandoned
in
the
desert.
Taken
by
force
and
with
no
escape,
he
faced
the
harsh
realities
of
survival
in
an
unforgiving
environment.
Recalling
his
initial
encounter,
Najeeb
described
being
led
away
by
a
man
who
demanded
his
passport,
which
marked
the
beginning
of
his
harrowing
experience.
The
vast
emptiness
of
the
desert
and
the
struggle
to
adapt
to
an
alien
life
among
animals
like
goats
and
camels
paint
a
vivid
picture
of
his
ordeal.
Further
delving
into
the
details,
Najeeb
shared
his
frightening
encounters
and
the
desperation
he
felt,
especially
remembering
his
pregnant
wife
back
home.
Forced
to
endure
brutal
conditions,
including
violent
sandstorms
and
severe
scarcity
of
food,
he
adapted
to
survive,
even
learnt
to
milk
goats.
His
narrative
is
not
just
a
tale
of
survival
but
also
a
reflection
on
the
plight
of
many
who
move
abroad
in
search
of
a
better
life,
only
to
find
themselves
in
dire
situations.
After
escaping
five
years
later,
Najeeb's
return
to
Dubai
in
2000
led
him
to
Benjamin,
through
a
series
of
coincidental
meetings
involving
friends
and
relatives.
Remarkably,
Najeeb's
story
of
survival
and
resilience
found
its
way
into
literature
when
Benjamin
transformed
it
into
the
novel
"Aadujeevitham,"
which
later
won
the
Kerala
Sahitya
Akademi
Award.
This
notoriety
brought
Najeeb's
harrowing
experiences
to
a
wider
audience,
earning
him
recognition
and
sympathy
from
people
across
Kerala.
His
compelling
story,
highlighting
human
endurance
and
the
will
to
survive,
struck
a
chord
with
many,
including
the
celebrated
actors
Mammootty
and
Mohanlal.
However,
according
to
Najeeb,
it
was
Prithviraj's
dedication
and
ability
to
embody
his
experience
that
made
him
the
ideal
choice
to
represent
his
story
on
film.
Aadujeevitham's
production,
based
on
a
real-life
saga
of
survival,
hope,
and
human
strength,
is
set
to
offer
audiences
a
glimpse
into
the
adversity
faced
by
Najeeb
in
the
desert.
With
Prithviraj
taking
on
a
role
that
requires
a
profound
understanding
of
loss,
struggle,
and
redemption,
the
film
promises
to
be
a
moving
portrayal
of
a
person's
indomitable
resilience.
As
the
movie
is
set
to
release
soon,
the
anticipation
among
the
Malayalee
audience
continues
to
grow
as
everyone
is
keen
to
witness
this
captivating
adaptation
of
Najeeb's
extraordinary
journey
from
the
pages
of
a
novel
to
the
cinematic
screen.