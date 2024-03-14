Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Set To Bring Najeeb's Harrowing Journey of Survival On Big Screen

Directed by Blessy and featuring Prithviraj in the lead, the film "Aadujeevitham" is eagerly awaited by Malayalees. This movie is adapted from the acclaimed novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benjamin, depicting the real-life experiences of Najeeb, whose story of survival in the desert has captivated many. The narrative follows Najeeb's harrowing journey, including his abduction and life-altering struggle in the barren desert. As the release date approaches, a video interview with Najeeb has surfaced, where he recounts the ordeal and endorses Prithviraj as the ideal actor to bring his story to the silver screen.

Najeeb’s tale begins in 1993 when he was deceived into believing that he was being offered a job, only to find himself abandoned in the desert. Taken by force and with no escape, he faced the harsh realities of survival in an unforgiving environment. Recalling his initial encounter, Najeeb described being led away by a man who demanded his passport, which marked the beginning of his harrowing experience. The vast emptiness of the desert and the struggle to adapt to an alien life among animals like goats and camels paint a vivid picture of his ordeal.

Further delving into the details, Najeeb shared his frightening encounters and the desperation he felt, especially remembering his pregnant wife back home. Forced to endure brutal conditions, including violent sandstorms and severe scarcity of food, he adapted to survive, even learnt to milk goats. His narrative is not just a tale of survival but also a reflection on the plight of many who move abroad in search of a better life, only to find themselves in dire situations. After escaping five years later, Najeeb's return to Dubai in 2000 led him to Benjamin, through a series of coincidental meetings involving friends and relatives.

Remarkably, Najeeb's story of survival and resilience found its way into literature when Benjamin transformed it into the novel "Aadujeevitham," which later won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award. This notoriety brought Najeeb's harrowing experiences to a wider audience, earning him recognition and sympathy from people across Kerala. His compelling story, highlighting human endurance and the will to survive, struck a chord with many, including the celebrated actors Mammootty and Mohanlal. However, according to Najeeb, it was Prithviraj's dedication and ability to embody his experience that made him the ideal choice to represent his story on film.

Aadujeevitham's production, based on a real-life saga of survival, hope, and human strength, is set to offer audiences a glimpse into the adversity faced by Najeeb in the desert. With Prithviraj taking on a role that requires a profound understanding of loss, struggle, and redemption, the film promises to be a moving portrayal of a person's indomitable resilience. As the movie is set to release soon, the anticipation among the Malayalee audience continues to grow as everyone is keen to witness this captivating adaptation of Najeeb's extraordinary journey from the pages of a novel to the cinematic screen.