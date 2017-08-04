 »   »   » Chunkzz Movie Review

Chunkzz is the comedy entertainer which is directed by Happy Wedding fame Omar Lulu. The movie features Honey Rose, Balu Varghese, Dharmajan Bolgatty, vishak Nair, Ganapathy, etc., in the lead roles. Chunkzz is produced by Vaishak Rajan for Vaishaka Cynyma.

Chunkzz Story

A girl joins the all-boys mechanical engineering class, of a renowned engineering college in the city. The boys fondly name her 'Mech Rani' and tries all the possible ways to grab her attention. The movie narrates the funny incidents happen in the lives of the boys after Mech Rani's entry.



