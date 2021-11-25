Aniket Vishwasrao On Allegations Levelled By His Wife Sneha Chavan Against Him; Says ‘It Is Baseless’

Marathi actor Aniket Vishwasrao recently landed in legal trouble after his actress-wife Sneha Chavan filed a domestic violence case against the actor and her in-laws. In her complaint, she mentioned that Aniket allegedly abused and assaulted her physically. Ever since the news came out, fans were waiting for the Poshter Boyz actor's reaction about the allegations levelled against him.

And now, Aniket Vishwasrao finally opened up about the alleged domestic violence case filed by his wife. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Kalat Nakalat actor Aniket said, "It's too early to talk about anything. I'm dealing with this matter, but it is baseless."

Aniket Vishwasrao further stated, "I'll give my clarification in a few days. There's nothing to clarify but I would talk about my side of the story. I don't want to talk about it right now. I've appointed a lawyer." Let us tell you, an FIR has been registered against the Marathi actor in Alankar Police Station, Pune last week. While concluding the conversation, Vishwasrao said, "These things have come suddenly in front of me. So I'm taking my own time. I trust in the judiciary."

The actor and his family are out on interim bail as an official from the Alankar Police Station shared that they are out on terms of anonymity. He said, "Vishwasrao and his family already took the interim bail before we summoned them. We are currently enquiring about the matter, going through WhatsApp messages and other things. The arrest will happen accordingly."

Talking about Aniket Vishwasrao and Sneha Chavan, the couple tied the knot in 2018 after dating each other for some time. Sneha shot to fame with the film, Laal Ishq.

