Aniket Vishwasrao’s Wife Sneha Chavan Files Domestic Violence Case Against The Actor & Her In-Laws

Popular Marathi actor Aniket Vishwasrao's actress-wife Sneha Chavan filed a domestic violence case against the Poshter Boyz actor and her in-laws. In a complaint, she mentioned that Aniket allegedly abused and assaulted her physically. A source close to Sneha Chavan informed Times of India that she filed a complaint at Alankar Police Station, Pune.

In the report, Sneha Chavan also mentioned that her in-laws assaulted her too and allegedly tried to choke her to death. The source further informed that Sneha mentioned in her complaint Aniket Vishwasrao was jealous of her success in the film industry. Hence, he used to constantly demean her in front of everyone. The actress also stated that his parents Chandrakant Vishwasrao and Aditi Vishwasrao supported him in all his deeds.

Well, the news indeed shocked Aniket Vishwasrao fans. The cops are currently investigating the matter. Talking about them, Aniket and Sneha dated each other for some time and tied the knot in 2018. Before tying the knot with Sneha Chavan, Aniket Vishwasrao was in a relationship with actress Pallavi Subhash.

They were in a relationship for almost eight years. However, they broke up due to some personal differences. Aniket Vishwasrao has featured in several TV shows and Marathi movies. He has featured in Marathi movies like Lapoon Chhapoon, Guilty, Aaghaat, Fakt Ladh Mhana, No Entry Pudhe Dhoka Aahey, Poshter Boyz, Poshter Girl, Bus Stop and so on. He has also acted in TV shows like Nayak, Kalat Nakalat and so on.

On the other hand, Sneha Chavan has featured in the Marathi movie, Laal Ishq.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.