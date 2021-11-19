EXCLUSIVE! Sonalee Kulkarni: Jhimma Is Absolutely A Feel-Good Film

Ever since the theatres started functioning in Maharashtra with 50 per cent occupancy, cine-lovers have been showering immense love for the films that are released in theatres. On the occasion of Diwali 2021, Akshay Kumar's much-delayed yet much-anticipated film, Sooryavanshi hit the theatres and broke several box office records. Interestingly, the Rohit Shetty directorial has so far earned more than Rs 160 crore at the box office.

And now, after a long wait, the big Marathi film which is releasing today (November 19, 2021) in theatres after the pandemic is Jhimma. Let us tell you, the Hemant Dhome directorial has actors like Suhas Joshi, Nirmiti Sawant, Siddharth Chandekar, Suchitra Bandekar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Kshitee Jog, Mrinmayee Godbole and Sayali Sanjeev. Ever since the trailer of Jhimma came out, people in Maharashtra can't wait to witness this fun ride on the big screen.

Now, since the film is out in theatres, we recently got in touch with Jhimma star Sonalee Kulkarni and asked her if she is feeling nervous about the release of her film. Sonalee told Filmibeat, "Honestly, I am not nervous but very happy and overwhelmed, because, in the last two years, we all have missed the big screen so much. This was the film that was made entirely for the big screen. Hence, we didn't prefer to release it on any OTT platform. Jhimma is an experience, hence we wanted it to be presented on the big screen. That's why we waited for two years. Everything about the film is being loved by all at the moment. We are hoping that how Sooryavanshi is doing, our film will do the same. We are just hoping that people receive it as warmly as they received the Bollywood films after their releases. So, our fingers are crossed. Jhimma is absolutely a feel-good film, which will take us out of our two years span of stagnancy. Jhimma indeed means forgetting negative things in your life and rejoice happiness again."

Talking about Jhimma, the film received many praises from the celebs of Marathi cinema. Many celebs like Sai Tamhankar, Aadesh Bandekar, Amey Wagh, Girija Oak Godbole and others extended support to Jhimma and urged fans to watch it in theatres.