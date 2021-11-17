Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Team Jhimma Chills With Housemates; Utkarsh Shinde Goes In Temptation Room

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with an intense discussion between Sneha Wagh and Jay Dudhane. He tells her that she is not contributing to the game and asks Sneha to take the game seriously. On the other hand, Sonali Patil, Meenal Shah and Vikas Patil discuss about Sneha Wagh's presence inside the house.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song, 'London Thumakda'. Later, Sonali, Vikas and Meenal discuss about Gayatri Datar's game in the nomination task. On other hand, Gayatri tells Jay that they were talking about him. Moreover, the trio talks about Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus' incapability during the task. Moreover, Meenal Shah questions Sonali Patil over Vishhal Nikam's game. She tells that Vishhal is behaving nicely with everyone.

After that, actresses Nirmiti Sawant and Kshitee Jog enter the house to promote their upcoming film, Jhimma. They greet housemates. Team Jhimma brings a twist to the game by introducing a new task, 'Door To Temptation'. They divide housemates into couples. The couples are Sneha-Jay, Mira-Utkarsh, Meenal-Vikas, Vishhal-Sonali and Gayatri-Dadus. Whichever jodi wins maximum tasks, will get a chance to enter the temptation room.

In the first round, Mira-Utkarsh and Gayatri-Dadus lock horns with each other. They will have to save their balloons from other jodi. After an intense tussle between them, Gayatri-Dadus manages to win the task and gets one point. Later, Kshitee and Nirmiti bid adieu to the house.

After that, Sonalee Kulkarni and Mrunmayee Godbole of Jhimma enter the house as special guests. They introduce a unique dance class between two couples. Vikas-Meenal and Utkarsh-Mira lock horn in the dance-off. After four rounds, Utkarsh and Mira manage to win the second task. Later, Sonalee and Mrunmayee bid adieu to the house.

Eventually, Siddharth Chandekar and Hemant Dhome enter the house as the next guests. They greet housemates and have fun with them. Later, they introduce a final task 'Autograph' to the housemates. In the final task will be performed by Gayatri-Dadus and Utkarsh-Mira. In the task, they will have to write their signatures on the whiteboard. After a battle, Utkarsh-Mira wins the task and get an opportunity to enter the temptation room. While bidding adieu to the house, Siddharth and Hemant launch the last song of the movie, Jhimma, 'Alvida'. They play the song in the house and ask housemates to hug each other.

Later, Bigg Boss asks Mira and Utkarsh to decide to enter the temptation room, as one of them will get an opportunity to use the perks of the book of temptation. After the discussion, Utkarsh goes into the temptation room. Bigg Boss tells him that if he uses the power, he will be safe from the next week's nomination. Notably, if he chooses the power, Mira will get nominated for the next week's elimination. Interestingly, Utkarsh uses the power and gets safe from the next week's nomination. Because of this, Mira Jagannath gets nominated for the next week. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!