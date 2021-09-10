Ganpati Bappa Morya: Siddharth Chandekar, Swapnil Joshi & Other Marathi Celebs Wish Fans On Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is here and people have started the Ganpati festival's celebration from today (September 10, 2021). Ganpati festival has been celebrated on a big scale in Maharashtra, and Marathi celebs have always been celebrating this festival with immense joy and happiness.

Like every year, Marathi celebs welcomed Lord Ganesha at their homes today and sought blessings for their happiness and prosperity. Celebs like Siddharth Chandekar, Swapnil Joshi, Sonali Kulkarni, Sayali Sanjeev and others wished fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on social media by posting some beautiful festive pictures.

Swapnil Joshi shared a reel video of their Lord Ganesha's arrival on Instagram. He wrote, "बाप्पांचे आगमन !!! @lee1826 #Maayra #Raaghav #madhuri #mohan #family #festival #ganeshchaturthi #bappa."

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli & Other TV Celebs Wish Fans

Newlyweds Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar welcomed Ganpati Bappa at their home. The actor shared a picture on Instagram and captioned it as, "Bappa Is Home!🙏 #ganapatibappa."

Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare shared some pictures with his home Bappa on Instagram and captioned it as, "Ganpati Bappa morya ❤️ #majhabappa."

Sayali Sanjeev too shared pictures with her Lord Ganesha on Instagram. She wrote, "गणपती बाप्पा मोरया."

Sonali Kulkarni shared a bunch of pictures with her family and wrote, "गणपती बाप्पा मोरया.."

Timepass fame Prathamesh Parab welcomed Lord Ganesha at his home and captioned the post as, "गणेश चतुर्थीच्या शुभेच्छा 🙏😊😊😍 गणपती बाप्पा मोरया..."

Smita Gondkar wrote, "Something new coming up soon... May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you all forever.. Wishing you all a very happy #GaneshChaturthi Ganpati Bappa Mourya !! तुमच्या मनातील सर्व मनोकामना पूर्ण होवोत ,सर्वांना सुख, समृध्दी, ऎश्वर्य,शांती,आरोग्य लाभो हीच बाप्पाच्या चरणी प्रार्थना. गणपती बाप्पा मोरया! मंगलमुर्ती मोरया!!"

Ganesh Chaturthi: Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Sharad Malhotra & Others On Their Ganpati Celebration (EXCLUSIVE)

Gautami Deshpande shared a picture with her home Bappa and wrote, "गणपती बाप्पा मोरया 🙏🙏🙏."