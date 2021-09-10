Ganesh Chaturthi: Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Sharad Malhotra & Others On Their Ganpati Celebration (EXCLUSIVE)

Jasmin Bhasin

I feel blessed to have a good life. Ganpati celebrations lift the spirits of Mumbai as a city. One should get only eco-friendly Ganesha. I may visit few friends who have brought Ganpati at home. I request everyone to follow social distancing during the celebrations.

Aly Goni

I have seen my pals getting Ganpati at home. Mumbai is a cosmopolitan city, and all festivals are celebrated with the same enthusiasm. I like the festive feel. Everyone should follow the protocols and maintain social distancing.

Sharad Malhotra

I believe in eco-friendly Ganesha. This is my 11th year when I have brought Ganpati. Ganpati Bappa has blessed me in every sense of the word. My mom is in town to attend the celebrations at home.

Pranitaa Pandit

I brought Ganpati for 3 years but now I have stopped. Given the scenario in the city, it is fine to keep celebrations low key. I always bring eco-friendly Ganesha and recommend that to all. One must follow protocols. I will visit a friend or two who have brought Ganpati at home. I am blessed to have a happy family. I am grateful to Bappa for the same and believe in the attitude of gratitude forever.

Rohit Purohit

I am shooting for my TV show Dhadkan, so I can't go to Jaipur my hometown. I usually visit friends who get Ganpati. One must get only eco-friendly Ganesha, keeping the covid scenario in mind. Ganpati Bappa blesses everyone, and the city has become full of life. The festive atmosphere is in the air.