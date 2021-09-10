Ganesh Chaturthi: Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Sharad Malhotra & Others On Their Ganpati Celebration (EXCLUSIVE)
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 is being celebrated today (September 10) across the country. The festival is one of the most important festivals in India. On this day, many people worship Lord Ganesha and seek blessings from him for their health and prosperity. Like commoners, TV celebrities too celebrate the Ganpati festival with full joy and happiness.
Hence, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, Filmibeat asked several popular TV celebs about their Ganpati celebration. Interestingly, they shared some interesting details about the same. Let's have a look-
Ganesh Chaturthi EXCLUSIVE: Gulki Joshi, Abhinav Choudhary & Other Celebs On Eco-Friendly Ganesha
Ganesh Chaturthi Special! Divya Dutta Shares Her Special Moment With Ganpati Bappa (EXCLUSIVE)
Jasmin Bhasin
I feel blessed to have a good life. Ganpati celebrations lift the spirits of Mumbai as a city. One should get only eco-friendly Ganesha. I may visit few friends who have brought Ganpati at home. I request everyone to follow social distancing during the celebrations.
Aly Goni
I have seen my pals getting Ganpati at home. Mumbai is a cosmopolitan city, and all festivals are celebrated with the same enthusiasm. I like the festive feel. Everyone should follow the protocols and maintain social distancing.
Sharad Malhotra
I believe in eco-friendly Ganesha. This is my 11th year when I have brought Ganpati. Ganpati Bappa has blessed me in every sense of the word. My mom is in town to attend the celebrations at home.
Pranitaa Pandit
I brought Ganpati for 3 years but now I have stopped. Given the scenario in the city, it is fine to keep celebrations low key. I always bring eco-friendly Ganesha and recommend that to all. One must follow protocols. I will visit a friend or two who have brought Ganpati at home. I am blessed to have a happy family. I am grateful to Bappa for the same and believe in the attitude of gratitude forever.
Rohit Purohit
I am shooting for my TV show Dhadkan, so I can't go to Jaipur my hometown. I usually visit friends who get Ganpati. One must get only eco-friendly Ganesha, keeping the covid scenario in mind. Ganpati Bappa blesses everyone, and the city has become full of life. The festive atmosphere is in the air.