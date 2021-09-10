Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli & Other TV Celebs Wish Fans

Many people across the world are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi today (September 10, 2021). On this day, many people welcome Lord Ganesha at their homes and worship him for 10-days with immense joy and happiness. Like commoners, celebrities too welcome Ganpati Bappa at their houses. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, TV celebs like Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani and others wished their fans on social media on the biggest festival of India.

Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram and shared a picture of Lord Ganesha and wrote, "Vighnharta 🙏🏼."

Rahul Vaidya shared some pictures of his first Ganesh Chaturthi after his marriage with Disha Parmar on Twitter. He wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi." The couple is looking amazing in yellow as they welcomed Lord Ganesha at home.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🌺 pic.twitter.com/ecVjt09HfD — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) September 10, 2021

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Nikki Tamboli tweeted, "Let us offer prayers to Lord Ganesh with all our hearts and best of our intentions to seek his blessings and love for a beautiful life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

Let us offer prayers to Lord Ganesh with all our hearts and best of our intentions to seek his blessings and love for a beautiful life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi🙏🏻🌺 pic.twitter.com/KQYO31mZa1 — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) September 10, 2021

Arjun Bijlani shared a video of Ganesh puja on Instagram along with pictures. He wrote, "Ganpati bappa morya . May lord ganesha take away all ur worries and bless you all with happiness,good health and prosperity."

Rithvik Dhanjani shared a reel video of his homemade Lord Ganesha on Instagram and captioned it as, "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Sharad Malhotra shared a family picture with Lord Ganesha at his home on Instagram. He captioned the post as, "Ganpati Bappa Mouryaaaaaaaaa."

Gurmeet Choudhary posted a picture of himself with his eco-friendly Ganesha on Instagram. He wished fans by writing, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone of you."

Ekta Kapoor shared her bappa's pictures on Instagram and wrote, "GANPATI BHAPPA MAURYA!!! To new beginnings n THE GOD OF PROSPERITY .... Bless us all AUM GANPATAY NAMHA."

Apart from them, many TV celebrities extended warm wishes to their fans on social media.

Filmibeat wishes a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all the readers!