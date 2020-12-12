Govinda To Appear As A Special Guest On Maharashtra’s Best Dancer

Sony Marathi recently launched a new dance reality show Maharashtra's Best Dancer, inspired by India's Best Dancer. Well, the show went on-air from November 30, 2020, and as expected, it garnered positive response from the audiences. After receiving much love from fans, the makers are now all set to surprise them by inviting Bollywood actor Govinda to the show as a special guest.

Recently, Dharmesh Yelande, who is one of the judges of Maharashtra's Best Dancer, shared a picture with Govinda and Co-judge Pooja Sawant on Instagram. He captioned the snap as, "With @govinda_herono1 sir #maharashtrasbestdancer."

In the above picture, one can see Govinda sitting along with Dharmesh and Pooja on the judges' table. The actor is looking stunning in a black shirt and pink sleeveless jacket. On the other hand, Dharmesh Yelande looks handsome in a brown leather jacket while Pooja Sawant steals the limelight in an off-shoulder pink outfit. Well, the picture has indeed excited fans for the special episode.

According to reports, the participants are going to pay tribute to Chi-Chi by performing to his famous songs. Well, fans can't wait to witness the dhamaka on the small screen. Talking about Govinda, the actor is known for his amazing comic timing and terrific dancing style. He has featured in many popular Hindi films and is synonymous with songs like 'Aapke Aa Jaane Se', 'Husn Hai Suhana', 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare' and so on.

Also Read : Pooja Sawant Shares Unknown Fact About Her Friendship With Choreographer Dharmesh Yelande

Coming back to Maharashtra's Best Dancer, the show is being hosted by Marathi actor Sankarshan Karhade and comedy queen Namrata Awate Sambherao. Notably, the show marks Pooja Sawant's debut as a reality show judge.

Also Read : Priyadarshan Jadhav On Being Typecast As A Comedy Actor: I Am Not Focusing Only On Comedy Genre