Kailash Waghmare And Meenakshi Rathod Blessed With A Baby Girl

Marathi
actors
Kailash
Waghmare
and
Meenakshi
Rathod
were
recently
blessed
with
a
baby
girl.
The
actress
shared
the
delightful
news
on
her
Instagram
stories.
She
shared
a
picture
of
her
newborn
daughter's
footprints.
However,
the
couple
decided
not
to
reveal
the
baby's
face
right
now.
Ever
since
her
announcement,
Meenakshi
Rathod
and
Kailash
Waghmare's
friends
and
fans
have
been
sending
congratulatory
messages.
The
couple
is
indeed
on
cloud
nine
after
the
arrival
of
their
baby.
A
few
days
ago,
Meenakshi
and
Kailash
shared
some
beautiful
pictures
from
their
maternity
photoshoot.
After
the
news,
their
fans
are
eager
to
see
the
first
glimpse
of
their
baby
girl.
Talking
about
their
respective
careers,
Meenakshi
was
seen
playing
the
role
of
Devki
in
the
show
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta.
She
is
playing
a
grey
character
in
Mandar
Jadhav
and
Girija
Prabhu
starrer.
She
has
been
replaced
by
Bhakti
Ratnaparkhi
as
she
has
taken
a
break
from
work.
On
the
other
hand,
Kailash
Waghmare
has
featured
in
Tanhaji:
The
Unsung
Warrior.
He
has
also
acted
in
several
Marathi
plays.
Filmibeat
congratulates
Meenakshi
and
Kailash
on
becoming
parents!