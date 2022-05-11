    For Quick Alerts
      Kailash Waghmare And Meenakshi Rathod Blessed With A Baby Girl

      By
      |

      Marathi actors Kailash Waghmare and Meenakshi Rathod were recently blessed with a baby girl. The actress shared the delightful news on her Instagram stories. She shared a picture of her newborn daughter's footprints. However, the couple decided not to reveal the baby's face right now.

      Kailash Waghmare And Meenakshi Rathod Blessed With A Baby Girl

      Ever since her announcement, Meenakshi Rathod and Kailash Waghmare's friends and fans have been sending congratulatory messages. The couple is indeed on cloud nine after the arrival of their baby. A few days ago, Meenakshi and Kailash shared some beautiful pictures from their maternity photoshoot.

      After the news, their fans are eager to see the first glimpse of their baby girl. Talking about their respective careers, Meenakshi was seen playing the role of Devki in the show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. She is playing a grey character in Mandar Jadhav and Girija Prabhu starrer. She has been replaced by Bhakti Ratnaparkhi as she has taken a break from work.

      Kailash Waghmare & Meenakshi Rathod Blessed With A Baby Girl

      On the other hand, Kailash Waghmare has featured in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He has also acted in several Marathi plays.

      Filmibeat congratulates Meenakshi and Kailash on becoming parents!

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 15:59 [IST]
      X