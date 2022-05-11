Kailash Waghmare And Meenakshi Rathod Blessed With A Baby Girl

Marathi actors Kailash Waghmare and Meenakshi Rathod were recently blessed with a baby girl. The actress shared the delightful news on her Instagram stories. She shared a picture of her newborn daughter's footprints. However, the couple decided not to reveal the baby's face right now.

Ever since her announcement, Meenakshi Rathod and Kailash Waghmare's friends and fans have been sending congratulatory messages. The couple is indeed on cloud nine after the arrival of their baby. A few days ago, Meenakshi and Kailash shared some beautiful pictures from their maternity photoshoot.

Ex-BF Suyash Tilak Congratulates Akshaya Deodhar On Her Engagement With Hardeek Joshi; Here's What She Replied

Virajas Kulkarni And Shivani Rangole Get Married In Pune; See Wedding Pictures

After the news, their fans are eager to see the first glimpse of their baby girl. Talking about their respective careers, Meenakshi was seen playing the role of Devki in the show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. She is playing a grey character in Mandar Jadhav and Girija Prabhu starrer. She has been replaced by Bhakti Ratnaparkhi as she has taken a break from work.

On the other hand, Kailash Waghmare has featured in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He has also acted in several Marathi plays.

Filmibeat congratulates Meenakshi and Kailash on becoming parents!