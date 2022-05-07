    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ex-BF Suyash Tilak Congratulates Akshaya Deodhar On Her Engagement With Hardeek Joshi; Here’s What She Replied

      By
      |

      As we all know, Akshaya Deodhar and Hardeek Joshi got engaged on May 3, 2022 in the presence of their close friends and family members. Their engagement was indeed a surprise for many people as they never opened up about their relationship. For the unversed, Akshaya was earlier in a relationship with actor Suyash Tilak. After their break-up, Suyash got married to Aayushi Bhave while Akshaya started dating her Tujhyat Jeev Rangala co-star Hardeek.

      Ex-BF Suyash Tilak Congratulates Akshaya Deodhar On Her Engagement With Hardeek Joshi; Here’s What She Replied

      Ever since the couple got engaged, their fans as well as many Marathi celebs have been congratulating the newly engaged couple in the M-town. Suyash Tilak too congratulated Akshaya Deodhar in the comments section of her Instagram post. He wrote, "Congratulations." Interestingly, Akshaya Deodhar also replied to his comment by stating, "@suyashtlk thank you."

      Akshaya Deodhar & Hardeek Joshi Get Engaged; See Inside PicturesAkshaya Deodhar & Hardeek Joshi Get Engaged; See Inside Pictures

      After his comment, one user commented, "Suyashla Ayushi milali goad ahe khup ti .ni akshayala Rana. (Suyash got Aayushi. She is very sweet, and Akshaya got Rana AKA Hardeek.)" (sic) Let us tell you, Suyash and Akshaya were in a relationship for quite a long time. However, the reason behind their break-up is still unknown.

      Suyash Tilak Is Still Friends With Ex-GF Akshaya Deodhar; Says Fiancée Aayushi Bhave Is Very Understanding
      Now, the duo has moved on in their respective lives. Suyash and Aayushi got married last year in the presence of their close friends and family members. Akshaya Deodhar and Hardeek Joshi are reportedly planning to get married this year.

      Ex-BF Suyash Congratulates Akshaya On Her Engagement

      Currently, Hardeek is seen in Tuzhya Mazhya Sansarala Ani Kay Hawa opposite Amruta Pawar. On the other hand, Akshaya Deodhar is hosting the show He Tar Kahich Nay.
      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 11:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 7, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X