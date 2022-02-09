Lata Mangeshkar Was A Big Fan Of My Work: Ashok Saraf

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 at 92 due to multiple organ failure. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, where she breathed her last. Lata Mangeshkar's death is indeed a big loss for Indian cinema, as she was known as the 'Queen of Melody'.

The late singer had sung several songs in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and many other languages. Many celebs mourned her death. Recently, Marathi superstar Ashok Saraf mourned Lata Mangeshkar's demise and expressed his disappointment over not being able to meet her in his life.

Ashok Saraf told Times of India, "It's very unfortunate that I never got a chance to meet Lata ji. But I had heard from my close friends that she loved all my work and she was also a big fan of my work."

Rakhi Sawant Slams Trolls Accusing Shah Rukh Khan Of 'Spitting' At Lata Mangeshkar's Funeral (VIDEO)

The Marathi actor further stated that Lata Mangeshkar's voice is her identity and she will live forever through her songs. "Lata Mangeshkar might not be there with us today, but her voice is her identity which will always be there in the world. I just pray that may her soul rest in peace," Ashok stated.

Ankita Lokhande Slammed By Netizens For Posting Video On 'Bijlee Bijlee' On Lata Mangeshkar's Death

Talking about Lata Mangeshkar, she had tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Since then, she was hospitalised for further treatment. Sadly, after 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID, the singer passed away due to multiple organ failure. Her funeral was held at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Udhhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Sachin Tendulkar, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others.