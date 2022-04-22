    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Marathi TV TRP Ratings: Star Pravah Shows Rule The Chart; THIS Show Of Zee Marathi Is In Top 10

      By
      |

      The TRP report of week 15 is out, and one can see a big change in the top 10 list of Marathi shows this week. Surprisingly, Zee Marathi's shows performed poorly in week 15 as only one show has managed to make its place in the top 10 Marathi TV shows.

      So, let's have a look at the top 10 Marathi shows of this week-

      Top 3 Marathi TV Shows

      Top 3 Marathi TV Shows

      As always Rang Majha Vegla managed to stay on top as the show earned 6.8 ratings. Interestingly, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte and Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta are in second and third position as it got 6.7 and 6.4 ratings respectively.

      Phulala Sugandh Maticha & Thipkyanchi Rangoli

      Phulala Sugandh Maticha & Thipkyanchi Rangoli

      Phulala Sugandh Maticha and Thipkyanchi Rangoli are on number 4 and 5 by getting 6.1 and 5.8 ratings respectively.

      Mulgi Zali Ho & Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

      Mulgi Zali Ho & Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

      Mulgi Zali Ho is in the sixth position as it earned 5.1 ratings. Notably, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is the only Zee Marathi show, which is top 10. The show is on number 7 with 4.7 ratings.

      Swabhimaan, Sahakutumb Sahaparivaar & Aboli

      Swabhimaan, Sahakutumb Sahaparivaar & Aboli

      Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha and Sahakutumb Sahaparivaar are on number 8 and 9 with 4.3 and 4 ratings respectively. Aboli is a surprise entry in top 10 list as it secured the place with 3.8.

      Top Marathi Channels

      Top Marathi Channels

      Star Pravah is the winner of this week as it earned 1319.68 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are in the second and third positions by earning 472.63 and 379.31 ratings respectively.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X