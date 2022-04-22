Marathi TV TRP Ratings: Star Pravah Shows Rule The Chart; THIS Show Of Zee Marathi Is In Top 10
The TRP report of week 15 is out, and one can see a big change in the top 10 list of Marathi shows this week. Surprisingly, Zee Marathi's shows performed poorly in week 15 as only one show has managed to make its place in the top 10 Marathi TV shows.
So, let's have a look at the top 10 Marathi shows of this week-
Top 3 Marathi TV Shows
As always Rang Majha Vegla managed to stay on top as the show earned 6.8 ratings. Interestingly, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte and Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta are in second and third position as it got 6.7 and 6.4 ratings respectively.
Phulala Sugandh Maticha & Thipkyanchi Rangoli
Phulala Sugandh Maticha and Thipkyanchi Rangoli are on number 4 and 5 by getting 6.1 and 5.8 ratings respectively.
Mulgi Zali Ho & Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath
Mulgi Zali Ho is in the sixth position as it earned 5.1 ratings. Notably, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is the only Zee Marathi show, which is top 10. The show is on number 7 with 4.7 ratings.
Swabhimaan, Sahakutumb Sahaparivaar & Aboli
Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha and Sahakutumb Sahaparivaar are on number 8 and 9 with 4.3 and 4 ratings respectively. Aboli is a surprise entry in top 10 list as it secured the place with 3.8.
Top Marathi Channels
Star Pravah is the winner of this week as it earned 1319.68 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are in the second and third positions by earning 472.63 and 379.31 ratings respectively.