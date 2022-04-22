Marathi TV TRP Ratings: Star Pravah Shows Rule The Chart; THIS Show Of Zee Marathi Is In Top 10

Top 3 Marathi TV Shows

As always Rang Majha Vegla managed to stay on top as the show earned 6.8 ratings. Interestingly, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte and Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta are in second and third position as it got 6.7 and 6.4 ratings respectively.

Phulala Sugandh Maticha & Thipkyanchi Rangoli

Phulala Sugandh Maticha and Thipkyanchi Rangoli are on number 4 and 5 by getting 6.1 and 5.8 ratings respectively.

Mulgi Zali Ho & Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Mulgi Zali Ho is in the sixth position as it earned 5.1 ratings. Notably, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is the only Zee Marathi show, which is top 10. The show is on number 7 with 4.7 ratings.

Swabhimaan, Sahakutumb Sahaparivaar & Aboli

Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha and Sahakutumb Sahaparivaar are on number 8 and 9 with 4.3 and 4 ratings respectively. Aboli is a surprise entry in top 10 list as it secured the place with 3.8.

Top Marathi Channels

Star Pravah is the winner of this week as it earned 1319.68 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are in the second and third positions by earning 472.63 and 379.31 ratings respectively.