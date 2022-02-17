Shalva Kinjawadekar Celebrates 3 Years Of Togetherness With GF Shreya Daflapurkar; Calls Her ‘Cinderella’

Marathi TV actor Shalva Kinjawadekar, who is currently seen playing the lead role in the Zee Marathi show Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla, recently completed 3 years of togetherness with his girlfriend Shreya Daflapurkar. The actor has been dating her for the past 3 years and often shares romantic pictures with her on Instagram.

Recently, on completing 3 years of togetherness, Shalva shared a bunch of pictures with his ladylove on Instagram. He penned a sweet caption for her in which he called Shreya 'Cinderella'. Shalva Kinjawadekar wrote, "Three years have passed already . I still remember that day Cinderella .. but you're not so Cinderella anymore are you ? I'm glad that i found a genius like you.. a pro Uno player with first timers luck for every time we play . Not the best chess player in the world but you do okay and that's fine with me ? I love you fashion didi .. Happy anniversary Daffy @shreya_daflapurkar." (sic)

In the above post, one can see some cute yet cosy moments of Shalva Kinjawadekar and Shreya Daflapurkar. Their chemistry is very much visible in these pictures, and fans can't stop gushing over their lovely bond. Shreya had also planned a special date night for Shalva at her house in Thane yesterday. Several Marathi actors like Tejaswini Pandit, Anvita Phaltankar and others have posted congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Talking about Shalva Kinjawadekar, the actor started his acting career with the film, Hunterrr. He has also acted in web series such as Made In Heaven, Sex Drugs And Theatre and many others. His ongoing show, Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla is going off-air on March 19, 2022. The show also stars Anvita Phaltankar, Kishori Ambiye, Aditi Sarangdhar and others in key roles.