Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla To Go Off-Air? Swapnil Joshi’s New Show Tu Tevha Tashi Likely To Replace: Report

Zee
Marathi's
popular
show
Yeu
Kashi
Tashi
Me
Nandayla
is
reportedly
going
off-air
soon.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
A
source
close
to
the
development
informed
ETimes
TV
that
the
Anvita
Phaltankar
and
Shalva
Kinjawadekar-starrer
might
go
off-air
soon,
and
it
will
be
replaced
by
the
upcoming
show
Tu
Tevha
Tashi,
starring
Swapnil
Joshi,
Shilpa
Tulaskar
and
Abhidnya
Bhave.
However,
there
is
no
official
confirmation
about
the
same.
The
report
further
states
that
Tu
Tevha
Tashi
is
likely
to
air
in
the
time
slot
(8
pm)
of
Yeu
Kashi
Tashi
Me
Nandayla
on
weekdays.
On
the
other
hand,
a
few
sources
also
informed
that
the
makers
are
planning
to
push
the
show
to
a
later
slot
in
the
evening
to
avoid
clash
with
the
Swapnil
Joshi
show.
Let
us
tell
you,
Yeu
Kashi
Tashi
Me
Nandayla
has
been
grabbing
everyone's
attention
with
its
ongoing
track.
After
the
wedding
sequence
of
Om
and
Sweetu,
viewers
are
very
much
excited
to
see
how
Sweetu
will
manage
the
Khanvilkar
house
and
her
relationship
with
her
in-laws.
On
the
other
hand,
Swapnil
Joshi
and
Shilpa
Tulaskar-starrer
Tu
Tevha
Tashi's
promo
is
already
out,
and
fans
are
very
excited
to
see
the
show.
If
reports
are
to
be
believed,
Swapnil
is
playing
a
negative
role
in
the
show.
However,
there
is
no
official
confirmation
about
the
same.
So,
we
will
have
to
wait
till
the
show's
first
episode
to
find
out.