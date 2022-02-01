Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla To Go Off-Air? Swapnil Joshi’s New Show Tu Tevha Tashi Likely To Replace: Report

Zee Marathi's popular show Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla is reportedly going off-air soon. Yes, you read that right! A source close to the development informed ETimes TV that the Anvita Phaltankar and Shalva Kinjawadekar-starrer might go off-air soon, and it will be replaced by the upcoming show Tu Tevha Tashi, starring Swapnil Joshi, Shilpa Tulaskar and Abhidnya Bhave. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

The report further states that Tu Tevha Tashi is likely to air in the time slot (8 pm) of Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla on weekdays. On the other hand, a few sources also informed that the makers are planning to push the show to a later slot in the evening to avoid clash with the Swapnil Joshi show.

Let us tell you, Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla has been grabbing everyone's attention with its ongoing track. After the wedding sequence of Om and Sweetu, viewers are very much excited to see how Sweetu will manage the Khanvilkar house and her relationship with her in-laws.

Man Udu Udu Zhala Actor Ajinkya Raut Survives Major Car Accident; Shares His Health Update (VIDEO)

Zee Marathi Awards 2021 Winners List Out! Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath & Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla Win Big

On the other hand, Swapnil Joshi and Shilpa Tulaskar-starrer Tu Tevha Tashi's promo is already out, and fans are very excited to see the show. If reports are to be believed, Swapnil is playing a negative role in the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. So, we will have to wait till the show's first episode to find out.