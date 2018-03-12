 »   »   » Trailer Review: 'Athang' is an Emotional Thrilling Family Drama!

Talented and versatile actor Milind Gawali who left his mark with his skilful acting in various Marathi Films, is now all set to turn director with his upcoming film. The makers have now unveiled its emotional thrilling trailer filled with family drama and romance starring Tanvi Hegde, Smita Shewale and Milind Gawali that gives us a quick sneak peek of what is in store for us in the film.

A film about Complex relationships, infinite love, sacrifice, loyalty and artistic presentation of emotions 'Athang' is produced by Chandru Tilwani and Milind Gawali under the banner Eka Films. The film also stars Amit Dolawat, Pooja Nayak, Bhushan Gadi, Mousami Hadkar, Sheetal Gaikwad and Karishma Patade among others in prominent roles.

Actor Milind Gawali directorial 'Athang' is all set to hit the theatres on 29th January, 2016 all over Maharashtra.

Source: Marathidhamaal

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,