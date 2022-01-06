Rajkummar Rao To Star In Biopic Of Visually Impaired Industrialist Srikanth Bolla

Rajkummar Rao took to his social media handle on Thursday (January 6, 2021) to announce a new film. The actor revealed that he will be stepping into the shoes of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla in his biopic. Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film penned by Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

The official announcement of the film read, "Proud to announce a biopic on the inspiring story of visually impaired industrialist, #SrikanthBolla. Starring @RajkummarRao and directed by #TusharHiranandani. Produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar @nidhiparmar."

Rajkummar Rao Warns Netizens Against A Fake Email On His Name Trying To Extort Rs 3 Crore

For those who don't know, he is an industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries. Born blind to poor, uneducated parents, Srikanth had to fight a long-standing legal battle with the state after class 10 to opt science stream. After clearing his tenth and twelfth standard, Bolla went on to be the first international blind student to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.

Speaking about playing Srikanth Bolla on screen, Rajkummar said in an official statement, "Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration! It's indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring person who has been through a lot of hardships and despite that has risen like a phoenix! I am really looking forward to playing Srikant. I'm happy to collaborate with Bhushan sir yet again on this compelling project."

Rajkummar Rao Asks Patralekhaa to Fill His 'Maang' With Sindoor During Wedding Ritual, Watch Viral Video

Producer Bhushan Kumar added, "Srikanth Bolla's story testifies the very proverb of acing against the odds. Having faced so many challenges since birth, yet not letting anything hamper his dreams - his journey is truly inspirational. And it's indeed a privilege to be associated with a person like him. The personality of this character is such that only an actor of a calibre like Rajkummar Rao can justify it and we are happy to have such a fine actor on board."

Besides this biopic, Rajkummar Rao's upcoming projects include HIT: The First Case, Badhaai Do and Monica, O My Darling.