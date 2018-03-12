 »   »   » Zee Marathi's New Show 'Pasant Aahe Mulgi' to Replace Popular show 'Honar Sun Mi...'

They say all good things must come to an end. With the New Year, it's time to make way for new beginnings, here is some bad news for Zee Marathi's 'Honar Sun Mi Hya Gharchi' fans. The buzz is that the show that ruled the hearts of masses for years will soon end its journey.

Well we are surely going to miss the show and hoping to see a new show taking its replacement. A few days back the promo of a new show titled 'Pasant Aahe Mulgi' was telecasted on Zee Marathi which is said to be replacing the popular show. Looking at the promo, the serial seems to be a new age love story. While the tag line of the new serial had created quite an excitement in the viewers, we are now excited and eagerly waiting to know more about this show.

The show is all set to start from 25th January, 2016 every Mon - Sat at 8 pm only on Zee Marathi.

Source: Marathidhamaal

