DRECORDS Releases Chintamani Ganesha By Daler Mehndi, Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2021

This is the season when we hear lively tunes replete with ringing bells, the thumping of drums, the divine conch, and an oboe-like nadaswaram reverberating through the air.

The entire environment throughout September gets ready to welcome Ganesha to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival that marks the birth (re-birth) of Lord Ganesh. The pandemic has slowly blunted all hopes, but as they say, each festival brings with it an opportunity to tackle old miseries and build new hopes.

Riding on this festive spirit, the Indi-pop singer, Daler Mehndi has geared up for a spiritual release of the song, 'Chintamani Ganesha.’ The song is written and composed by the Pop Singer himself in the signature Daler Mehndi, a style full of musical effervescence, energy, festive, and happiness with an assurance that the Chintamani will remove all sedimentation, blockages and obstacles.

The singer recently released a short teaser of the song, 'Chintamani Ganesha.’ The song begins with a thumping tune with images of him and other devotees worshipping lord Ganesha with enthusiasm. The song is released worldwide, across all platforms today.

“Doston Khushiyan Baantnein Se Hazaar Guna Badh Jaatee Hain. Aur Maine Bhot Saaree Khushiyan Apke Liye Apnon Ke Liye Bikheree Hain, Baanteen Hain. Aur Who Bhi Shree Ganesh ji Ke Charnon Mein. Unke Charnon mein Sabki Haazri Lagaee Hai, Sabki Binati Lagaee Hai Ke - Hey Parmatma Sab Ghar Khushiyon Se Bhar Do, Dukh Rog Sab Harr Lo. Make your elders, children hear it and fill them with energy,” said Daler Mehndi.

Daler has been seen super active on social media and is working at a breakneck speed releasing songs across genres. August had seen him debut with a Ghazal, 'Sada Dil Todke’, then a Shiva Track 'Bhole Nath Bhandari’, a Rajasthani folk 'Aao Ji’ in Raag Des, Saraswati and Jaijaivanti. Many film songs awaiting release and much more from the DRecords roster.