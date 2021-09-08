Asha Bhosle Says She Does Not Listen To Today's Music

As veteran singer Asha Bhosle turned a year older today, she spoke to a leading daily and shared her views on modern music. When asked what she thinks about today's music, she said that she does not listen to them, and rather prefers listening to Mehdi Hasan, Pandit Jasraj, etc.

She told Times Of India, "I don't listen to it. I prefer to listen to good music- Mehdi Hasan, Pandit Jasraj, Bhimchand Joshi and their ilk. As far as singing to those who sang with me, I don't need to revive my memories; I know what happened at the recording studios, I know how they sang- basically I know their craft in and out."

In the same interview, Asha also spoke about several singing shows that air on national television and said that she has been to such shows, and she feels that people must realise that singing is not about short clothes or being dramatic.

"Gaana gaane se zyada acting hoti rehti hai," said Bhosle.

Asha also asserted that she feels that the soul is absent in modern music.

Asha who fails to recognise young singers while listening to their songs, said, "I have to ask the youth around me that who's singing. Technology may have increased, but the soul is absent. I remember, we did so much improvisation on what we were told to do- and ended up only enhancing the numbers. We worked very hard. We always thought that the song that I'm singing should not be my last song."

She concluded by saying that if anyone wants to survive in the industry, his/her work has to speak for him/her.