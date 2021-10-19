‘Making Relevant Content Hits The Right Chord’ Says Music Director Yatendra Meghwal

The entertainment and the music world is filled with tons of artists, producers, and directors. These talented and creative souls put every possible effort into turning a project successful. It takes a lot of grit and resilience as well to survive and grow in an industry rocked by too many established names. However, a few of them have still crossed boundaries and done exceedingly well in their respective niches. Yatendra Meghwal is one name that has always garnered headlines, thanks to his relentless drive and passion for creating magic on screen as a director for various music videos in the Indian music scene.

He talks about how essential it is for budding directors to focus on not just creating commercial content but also focus on creating relevant stories that can connect deeply with the audiences. Just like he did with his latest song, which shows the story of a man who feels hopeless as his wife suffers from a brain tumour. Amidst such times, he tries to give the best life moments to his loved one and create as many memories as he can. Though he can't change the reality, he still wishes for his wife to survive and live a happier and a long life with him.

Yatendra Meghwal's latest song has been making all buzz, especially for his visions as a director.

This is a story that has already impacted the audiences' minds emotionally as it has connected with people, especially those who have been going through these tough times in their lives. As a director, Yatendra Meghwal has proved his mettle yet again with his latest song, which has singing, music and lyrics by Trapperx, under the record label Loop Beats Records, owned by Yatendra Meghwal. The song has three schedules, and it was shot in various locations, including Jaipur, Kishangarh, Noida and New Delhi. It has been produced by Yatendra Meghwal, along with Abhishek Mishra, Divyanshu Dixit. It is captured by DOP Priyanshu Dixit and the colour-grading and VFX has been done by Dilpreetvfx. The song, which features Srishti Sejwal, gives a social message that no matter how big an issue is in life, one needs to hold on to their partner forever.

Social Matte Media Owner Yash Vashishtha To Collab With Bollywood A-List Singer AJ Singh

Yatendra Meghwal as the director and producer of the song, can't emphasize enough the importance of creating content and stories that have relevancy, which has the power to instantaneously connect with the audiences.