Punjabi Singer Diljaan Passes Away In A Car Crash

Punjabi singer Diljaan passed away on Tuesday (March 30) after meeting with a road accident in Jandiala Guru, near Amritsar. Sur Kshetra fame singer passed away before reaching the hospital. According to reports, Diljaan was on his way to his hometown, Kartarpur when the accident took place.

The singer's car collided with a truck parked on the roadside. Reports revealed that he was declared dead on arrival by a private hospital near Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road.

While several reports have suggested that the mishap took place due to over-speeding, the police are currently investigating the reason behind the crash. Diljaan's body has also been sent for postmortem.

Soon after the news of his demise hit the internet, musicians took to their social media handles to mourn the singer's untimely death. Singer Sachin Ahuja wrote on Instagram, "I don't have words to express my pain.. mere samne jawan hoya bacha.. sari duniya ch naam kamaya.. achanak sanu chadd ke tur gaya.. Waheguru ehdi sureeli rooh nu apne charna naal laga ke rakhan RIP Diljaan."

Singer Master Saleem also shared a tribute for Diljaan and wrote, "RIP Diljaan @diljaanlive mainu samjh nahi aa reha ki kahan kal da Chota jeha bacha mere samne jawan hoyea bahut aacha mukaaam banaya punjabi gayaki vich so sad bahut zeyada dhakka laga hai man nu parmatma diljaan nu apne charna nal lawe."

Take a look at more posts,

The popular Punjabi singer Diljaan had first gained fame after participating in the television show Sur Kshetra as a contestant in 2012. Sur Kshetra has singers from India and Pakistan competing for the winning title. He was also seen in Awaaz Punjab Di and had recorded many Punjabi singles and devotional songs.

