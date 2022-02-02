Ravetek's Journey From Bring A Theatre Artist To DJ

Ravetek tells us that he wanted to become an actor, as he was a theatre artist when he was doing his schooling, he did his workshop from Bhartendu baths academy but since he was more passionate about music he started learning DJ'ing and started visiting the clubs back in 2015. He also told us that when for the first time he attended Avicii's concert back in 2015 that day he decided that it will be a full time thing for him now and since then he never looked back.

Since Ravetek released his first track Toy Story he tells us that it has been a roller coaster ride for him and now it's like a dream come true to be supported by World's Top DJ and Producer - TIESTO.

The track has already reached 2L + plays on Spotify and other platforms and is supported by many international artists such as Alesso, Danny Avila, Marina Bo, Jewelz & Sparks, Carta and many more.

Coming from a small city Meerut, he said it was tough to build trust amongst friends and family to peruse his career as a DJ / Producer in Lucknow.

Ever since he performed at Asia's biggest musical festival Sunburn, he knew that this is where he wanted to be.