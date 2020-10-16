Cardi B Confirms Reunion With Offset A Month After Filing For Divorce

Cardi B Said Offset Is Best Friend And I Was Hard Not Talking To Him

She further added, "We're just really, really, really just typical two young motherf****** that got married early, that's just what we are.... We're no different than y'all's dysfunctional a*s relationships."

Cardi And Offset Got Married In 2017

The duo secretly exchanged vows in 2017, and have a two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. Back in December 2018, Cardi had announced split from Offset following rumours of his infidelity. However, they got back together a few months later in February 2019, when Offset asked Cardi to take him back, promising that he was "trying to be a better person".

Cardi Had Filed For Divorce In September 2020

According to reports in September 2020, Cardi B had filed for divorce from husband Offset at an Atlanta courthouse citing that the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation". The 'WAP' hitmaker told her fans, "I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear. Sometimes people really do grow apart. I've been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man."