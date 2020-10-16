Cardi B Confirms Reunion With Offset A Month After Filing For Divorce
Cardi B was recently seen spending time with her estranged husband Offset during her birthday bash, within a month after she filed for divorce. While fans already suspected a reunion, the rapper also confirmed the news on Instagram live and said that she has been facing difficulties without her husband by her side.
Cardi told her fans on Instagram, "I'm just a crazy bitch, one day, I'm happy and the next day I want to beat a n**** up and f******, 'I'm gonna teach ya ass motherf*****, I ain't playin' with you. You're gonna see'," she said. "And then it's like, I don't know, I just start missing ...It's hard not to talk to your best friend," she said, adding, "You know what I'm saying? It's really hard not to talk to your best friend, and it's really hard to have no d***. And it's just like, I don't know."
Cardi B Said Offset Is Best Friend And I Was Hard Not Talking To Him
She further added, "We're just really, really, really just typical two young motherf****** that got married early, that's just what we are.... We're no different than y'all's dysfunctional a*s relationships."
Cardi And Offset Got Married In 2017
The duo secretly exchanged vows in 2017, and have a two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. Back in December 2018, Cardi had announced split from Offset following rumours of his infidelity. However, they got back together a few months later in February 2019, when Offset asked Cardi to take him back, promising that he was "trying to be a better person".
Cardi Had Filed For Divorce In September 2020
According to reports in September 2020, Cardi B had filed for divorce from husband Offset at an Atlanta courthouse citing that the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation". The 'WAP' hitmaker told her fans, "I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear. Sometimes people really do grow apart. I've been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man."
