Grammys 2021: BTS, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Are Set To Take The Stage

The organisers of the Grammy Awards 2021 have revealed the star-studded slate of performers who will be joining the centre stage. Similar to the Golden Globes, the 63rd annual awards show will be taking place both virtually and in-person this year. According to E! News, due to the pandemic, the audience for the year will only be limited to performers and a small number of guests.

The performances will reportedly be led by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich, who have six Grammy 2021 nominations each after Beyonce, who bagged nine nominations. Some of the other nominees performing on March 14, are Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and DaBaby who have bagged four nominations each.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, BTS, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, and Doja Cat will also be taking the stage across the country. The organisers have also unveiled a separate list of headliners which include Mickey Guyton, HAIM, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone, and Harry Styles.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show will also see several venues across the US including, Troubadour and The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, the Apollo Theater in New York City, and The Station Inn in Nashville. This year the awards will be presented by day-to-day employees like bartenders, box office managers and others.

After the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, Grammy Awards will air on March 14 on CBS Television Network and Paramount+. The Grammys 2021 ceremony could be available to the Indian audience on March 15, 2021, from 5:30 am onwards.

