Cardi B Weighs In On Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Not on NATO Or Russian Side, I'm Actually On The Citizens' Side

Rapper Cardi B, who is known to be vocal about social issues, took to her Twitter account to weigh in on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The Grammy award-winner went on to criticise world leaders for focussing on the wrong issues.

Cardi B Welcomes Second Baby With Offset, Shares A Picture With Baby Boy

Cardi B opened up about the issue when a fan asked her what she "thinks about this whole Russia thing." Cardi B replied with a tweet wishing "these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about who's really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about." (sic)

Soon after, Cardi B also posted a video clarifying her phone wasn't hacked when fans questioned. She said, "This phone is not hacked, it's really me! I actually want to say a lot of things, but I'm just gonna mind my business because sometimes, I feel like I have such a big platform that if I don't say the right things, I might get killed."

Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis.War,sanctions,invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about. https://t.co/25qemEtzF9 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 22, 2022

Cardi B Slams Article Accusing Her Of 'Queer Baiting', Reminds The World She Is Openly Bisexual

The singer further explained that her statement is not on any side of world leaders, "I'm really not on NATO's side, I'm really not on the Russian side, I'm actually on the citizens' side, because at the end of the day, the world is having a crisis right now."

She also talked about the deteriorating economy across the globe and said, "There is so much shipments and embarkments backed up, China's not really messing with us, so a lot of things are behind, a lot of goods are behind, and this s-t just made it a lot more complicated, so I'm just really annoyed by this."

"And I really wish all world leaders right now, just really come to a logical conclusion, but whatever," she concluded.