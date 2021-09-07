2021 MTV Video Music Awards: Everything You Need To Know From Host, Performers, Nominees & More!

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards is set to take place in person this year, after hybrid performances in 2020 due to the pandemic. The star-studded VMAs packed with performances will be taking place in New York City, on September 12, 2021.

Big-name artists and superstar presenters will be taking the stage to celebrate this year in music, as the ceremony is hosted by rapper-singer Doja Cat. This is the first time a nominee for the Video of the Year category will host the ceremony in the same year.

Some of the artist's sets to perform on stage include, Camila Cabello performing her latest single "Don't Go Yet", Kacey Musgraves will be singing "Star-Crossed," while Machine Gun Kelly is expected to perform "Papercuts," and Shawn Mendes will be singing his recent release "Summer of Love".

Chlöe (of Chloe x Halle fame) is reportedly making her highly anticipated solo debut on the VMAs stage, and Twenty One Pilots will be performing their hit single, "Saturday." Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo are also expected to perform on stage.

Some of the leading nominations for the night include Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion with seven and six nods, respectively. Other top contenders include Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon and Lil Nas X. Additionally, MTV PUSH artists Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI and 24kGoldn have also received multiple first-time nominations.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 Nominations List: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish Score Top Nods

The ceremony will also mark legendary rock group the Foo Fighters receiving the special award of the US Global Icon Award. The Foo Fighters have been nominated for three VMAs this year, including Best Rock for "Shame Shame" and will also perform for the first time since 2007.

The awards ceremony will be taking place on September 12, 2021, at 8 PM ET/PT, which is approximately 5:30 am on September 13 for Indian fans. The show is expected to be aired across MTV's linear and digital platforms in 180 countries and territories. The ceremony will be aired on MTV as well as VH1.

VMA 2020 Complete Winners List; Here's Where You Can Watch The Video Music Awards

Indian fans can also keep up with the VAMs through social media by following @etnow on Twitter and @entertainmenttonight on Instagram. ETonline.com, Entertainment Tonight also share coverage of the biggest moments and all the winners.