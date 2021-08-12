MTV Video Music Awards 2021 Nominations List: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish Score Top Nods
Pop singer Justin Bieber and rapper Megan Thee Stallion are leading the nominations for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with seven and six nods, respectively. Both are up for the artist of the year awards. The nominations were announced on Wednesday (August 11) ahead of next month's ceremony on September 12, is all set to welcome back fans as part of a live audience.
Meanwhile, other artists scoring five nominations include Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and first-time contender Olivia Rodrigo. Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift received four nods each, followed by Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters each scoring three nominations.
According to reports, this year, The Video Music Awards are set to air live from Brooklyn's Barclays Center, which served as the site of the award event in 2013. Due to the pandemic, the VMA's took place without a live audience with pre-recorded performances.
Here's the full list:
Video Of The Year
Cardi
B
ft.
Megan
Thee
Stallion
-
"WAP"
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "Popstar" (starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
The Weeknd - "Save Your Tears"
Artiste Of The Year
Ariana
Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year
24kGoldn
ft.
Iann
Dior
-
"Mood"
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"
BTS - "Dynamite"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
Dua Lipa - "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers License"
Best New Artist
24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid LAROI
Olivia Rodrigo
Polo G
Saweetie
Push Performance Of The Year
September
2020:
Wallows
-
"Are
You
Bored
Yet?"
October 2020: Ashnikko - "Daisy"
November 2020: SAINt JHN - "Gorgeous"
December 2020: 24kGoldn - "Coco"
January 2021: JC Stewart - "Break My Heart"
February 2021: Latto - "Sex Lies"
March 2021: Madison Beer - "Selfish"
April 2021: The Kid LAROI - "Without You"
May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo - "drivers license"
June 2021: girl in red "Serotonin"
July 2021: Foushe - "my slime"
August 2021: jxdn a" "Think About Me"
Best Collaboration
24kGoldn
ft.
Iann
Dior
-
"Mood"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches"
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner"
Best Pop
Ariana
Grande
-
"Positions"
Billie Eilish - "Therefore I Am"
BTS - "Butter"
Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Good 4 U"
Shawn Mendes - "Wonder"
Taylor Swift - "Willow"
Best Hip-Hop
Cardi
B
ft.
Megan
Thee
Stallion
-
"WAP"
Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "On Me (remix)"
Moneybagg Yo - "Said Sum"
Polo G - "RAPSTAR"
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - "Franchise"
Best Rock
Evanescence
-
"Use
My
Voice"
Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame"
John Mayer - "Last Train Home"
The Killers - "My Own Soul's Warning"
Kings Of Leon - "The Bandit"
Lenny Kravitz - "Raise Vibration"
Best Alternative
Bleachers
-
"Stop
Making
This
Hurt"
Glass Animals - "Heat Waves"
Imagine Dragons - "Follow You"
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear - "My Ex's Best Friend"
Twenty One Pilots - "Shy Away"
Willow ft. Travis Barker - "Transparent Soul"
Best Latin
Bad
Bunny
x
Jhay
Cortez
-
"DAikiti"
Billie Eilish & ROSALAA - "Lo Vas A Olvidar"
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - "Girl Like Me"
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - "Un Dia (One Day)"
Karol G - "Bichota"
Maluma - "HawAii"
Best R&B
Beyonce,
Blue
Ivy,
SAINt
JHN,
WizKid
-
"Brown
Skin
Girl"
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"
Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go Crazy"
Giveon - "Heartbreak Anniversary"
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - "Come Through"
SZA - "Good Days"
Best K-Pop
(G)I-DLE
-
"DUMDi
DUMDi"
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - "Ice Cream"
BTS - "Butter"
Monsta X - "Gambler"
SEVENTEEN - "Ready to love"
TWICE - "Alcohol-Free"
Video for good
Billie
Eilish
-
"Your
Power"
Demi Lovato - "Dancing With the Devil"
H.E.R. - "Fight For You"
Kane Brown - "Worldwide Beautiful"
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z - "Entrepreneur"
Best Direction
Billie
Eilish
-
"Your
Power"
-
Directed
by:
Billie
Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "Popstar" (starring Justin Bieber) - Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" a" Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
Taylor Swift - "Willow" - Directed by: Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A - "Franchise" - Directed by: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator - "Lumberjack" - Directed by: Wolf Haley
Best Cinematography
Beyonce,
Blue
Ivy,
SAINt
JHN,
WizKid
by
"Brown
Skin
Girl"
a"
by:
Benoit
Soler,
Malik
H.
Sayeed,
Mohammed
Atta
Ahmed,
Santiago
Gonzalez,
Ryan
Helfant
Billie Eilish "Therefore I Am" by: Rob Witt
Foo Fighters "Shame Shame" by: Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper "Holy" by: Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga "911" by: Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde "Solar Power" by: Andrew Stroud
Best Art Direction
Beyonce,
Shatta
Wale,
Major
Lazer
-
"Already"
-
Art
Direction
by:
Susan
Linns,
Gerard
Santos
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits" - Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga - "911" - Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Art Direction by: John Richoux
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat - "Best Friend" - Art Direction by: Art Haynes
Taylor Swift - "willow" - Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez
Best Visual Effect
Bella
Poarch
-
"Build
a
Bitch"
-
Visual
Effects
by:
Andrew
Donoho,
Denhov
Visuals,
Denis
Strahhov,
Rein
Jakobson,
Vahur
Kuusk,
Tatjana
Pavlik,
Yekaterina
Vetrova
Coldplay - "Higher Power" - Visual Effects by: Mathematic
Doja Cat & The Weeknd - "You Right" - Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
Glass Animals - "Tangerine" - Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Visual Effects by: Mathematic
P!NK - "All I Know So Far" - Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc
Best Choreography
Ariana
Grande
-
"34+35"
-
Choreography
by:
Brian
Nicholson
&
Scott
Nicholson
BTS - "Butter" - Choreography by: Son Sung Deuk with BHM Performance Directing Team
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits" - Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame" - Choreography by: Nina McNeely
Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness" - Choreography by: Paul Roberts
Marshmello and Halsey - "Be Kind" - Choreography by: Dani Vitale
Best Editing
Bruno
Mars,
Anderson
.Paak,
Silk
Sonic
-
"Leave
the
Door
Open"
-
Editing
by:
Troy
Charbonnet
BTS - "Butter" - Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
Drake - "What's Next" - Editing by: Noah Kendal
Harry Styles - aceTreat People With Kindness" - Editing by: Claudia Wass
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches" - Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner"
The Music Video Awards ceremony will reportedly be telecasted across CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW Network.