      MTV Video Music Awards 2021 Nominations List: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish Score Top Nods

      Pop singer Justin Bieber and rapper Megan Thee Stallion are leading the nominations for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with seven and six nods, respectively. Both are up for the artist of the year awards. The nominations were announced on Wednesday (August 11) ahead of next month's ceremony on September 12, is all set to welcome back fans as part of a live audience.

      Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish,

      Meanwhile, other artists scoring five nominations include Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and first-time contender Olivia Rodrigo. Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift received four nods each, followed by Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters each scoring three nominations.

      According to reports, this year, The Video Music Awards are set to air live from Brooklyn's Barclays Center, which served as the site of the award event in 2013. Due to the pandemic, the VMA's took place without a live audience with pre-recorded performances.

      Here's the full list:

      Video Of The Year

      Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
      DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "Popstar" (starring Justin Bieber)
      Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
      Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"
      Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
      The Weeknd - "Save Your Tears"

      Artiste Of The Year

      Ariana Grande
      Doja Cat
      Justin Bieber
      Megan Thee Stallion
      Olivia Rodrigo
      Taylor Swift

      Song Of The Year

      24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior - "Mood"
      Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"
      BTS - "Dynamite"
      Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
      Dua Lipa - "Levitating"
      Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers License"

      Best New Artist

      24kGoldn
      Giveon
      The Kid LAROI
      Olivia Rodrigo
      Polo G
      Saweetie

      Push Performance Of The Year

      September 2020: Wallows - "Are You Bored Yet?"
      October 2020: Ashnikko - "Daisy"
      November 2020: SAINt JHN - "Gorgeous"
      December 2020: 24kGoldn - "Coco"
      January 2021: JC Stewart - "Break My Heart"
      February 2021: Latto - "Sex Lies"
      March 2021: Madison Beer - "Selfish"
      April 2021: The Kid LAROI - "Without You"
      May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo - "drivers license"
      June 2021: girl in red "Serotonin"
      July 2021: Foushe - "my slime"
      August 2021: jxdn a" "Think About Me"

      Best Collaboration

      24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior - "Mood"
      Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
      Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
      Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
      Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches"
      Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner"

      Best Pop

      Ariana Grande - "Positions"
      Billie Eilish - "Therefore I Am"
      BTS - "Butter"
      Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness"
      Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches"
      Olivia Rodrigo - "Good 4 U"
      Shawn Mendes - "Wonder"
      Taylor Swift - "Willow"

      Best Hip-Hop

      Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
      Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
      Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "On Me (remix)"
      Moneybagg Yo - "Said Sum"
      Polo G - "RAPSTAR"
      Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - "Franchise"

      Best Rock

      Evanescence - "Use My Voice"
      Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame"
      John Mayer - "Last Train Home"
      The Killers - "My Own Soul's Warning"
      Kings Of Leon - "The Bandit"
      Lenny Kravitz - "Raise Vibration"

      Best Alternative

      Bleachers - "Stop Making This Hurt"
      Glass Animals - "Heat Waves"
      Imagine Dragons - "Follow You"
      Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear - "My Ex's Best Friend"
      Twenty One Pilots - "Shy Away"
      Willow ft. Travis Barker - "Transparent Soul"

      Best Latin

      Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - "DAikiti"
      Billie Eilish & ROSALAA - "Lo Vas A Olvidar"
      Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - "Girl Like Me"
      J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - "Un Dia (One Day)"
      Karol G - "Bichota"
      Maluma - "HawAii"

      Best R&B

      Beyonce, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - "Brown Skin Girl"
      Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"
      Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go Crazy"
      Giveon - "Heartbreak Anniversary"
      H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - "Come Through"
      SZA - "Good Days"

      Justin Bieber Deletes Post Endorsing Morgan Wallen's Music, Says 'I Don't Support Racism'Justin Bieber Deletes Post Endorsing Morgan Wallen's Music, Says 'I Don't Support Racism'

      Best K-Pop

      (G)I-DLE - "DUMDi DUMDi"
      BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - "Ice Cream"
      BTS - "Butter"
      Monsta X - "Gambler"
      SEVENTEEN - "Ready to love"
      TWICE - "Alcohol-Free"

      Video for good

      Billie Eilish - "Your Power"
      Demi Lovato - "Dancing With the Devil"
      H.E.R. - "Fight For You"
      Kane Brown - "Worldwide Beautiful"
      Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
      Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z - "Entrepreneur"

      Best Direction

      Billie Eilish - "Your Power" - Directed by: Billie Eilish
      DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "Popstar" (starring Justin Bieber) - Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
      Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" a" Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
      Taylor Swift - "Willow" - Directed by: Taylor Swift
      Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A - "Franchise" - Directed by: Travis Scott
      Tyler, The Creator - "Lumberjack" - Directed by: Wolf Haley

      Best Cinematography

      Beyonce, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid by "Brown Skin Girl" a" by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
      Billie Eilish "Therefore I Am" by: Rob Witt
      Foo Fighters "Shame Shame" by: Santiago Gonzalez
      Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper "Holy" by: Elias Talbot
      Lady Gaga "911" by: Jeff Cronenweth
      Lorde "Solar Power" by: Andrew Stroud

      Rihanna Declared Billionaire By Forbes Report, Singer Now Worth .7 BillionRihanna Declared Billionaire By Forbes Report, Singer Now Worth .7 Billion

      Best Art Direction

      Beyonce, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer - "Already" - Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
      Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits" - Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
      Lady Gaga - "911" - Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
      Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Art Direction by: John Richoux
      Saweetie ft. Doja Cat - "Best Friend" - Art Direction by: Art Haynes
      Taylor Swift - "willow" - Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

      Best Visual Effect

      Bella Poarch - "Build a Bitch" - Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
      Coldplay - "Higher Power" - Visual Effects by: Mathematic
      Doja Cat & The Weeknd - "You Right" - Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
      Glass Animals - "Tangerine" - Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau
      Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Visual Effects by: Mathematic
      P!NK - "All I Know So Far" - Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

      Best Choreography

      Ariana Grande - "34+35" - Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
      BTS - "Butter" - Choreography by: Son Sung Deuk with BHM Performance Directing Team
      Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits" - Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
      Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame" - Choreography by: Nina McNeely
      Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness" - Choreography by: Paul Roberts
      Marshmello and Halsey - "Be Kind" - Choreography by: Dani Vitale

      Best Editing

      Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open" - Editing by: Troy Charbonnet
      BTS - "Butter" - Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
      Drake - "What's Next" - Editing by: Noah Kendal
      Harry Styles - aceTreat People With Kindness" - Editing by: Claudia Wass
      Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches" - Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
      Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner"

      The Music Video Awards ceremony will reportedly be telecasted across CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW Network.

      Thursday, August 12, 2021
