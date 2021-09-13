MTV VMAs: Machine Gun Kelly & Conor McGregor Get Into Scuffle On The Red Carpet, Latter Tried To Throw Punch

2021 MTV Video Music Award took place without a hitch with amazing performances and incredible winning moments by Oliva Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, BTS, Lil Nas X and more. However, before the show on the red carpet, rapper Machine Gun Kelly had an altercation with UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

According to reports and pictures snapped by media at the event, Conor McGregor apparently swung at Machine Gun Kelly right before the show commenced. A video footage obtained by TMZ also shows Kelly pushing McGregor, who reportedly stumbled and spilled his own drink.

Kelly who walked the red carpet with Megan Fox was alone during the altercation and was greeting some of his fans. Sources at the scene claimed that the physical altercation after Kelly denied a photo op with the famed fighter. While it is unclear why MGK denied taking pictures, things reportedly went downhill from there.

Despite McGregor's swings, he was being held back by security throughout the entire ordeal. It didn't look like any punches landed on Kelly either. Take a look at the videos going viral on social media,

Meanwhile, another source told TMZ that Conor McGregor simply wanted to greet MGK, stuck his hand out to do so and began walking towards the rapper. But he was pushed away from MGK by the artist's security, leaving McGregor clueless regarding the treatment he received.

The MTV VMAs took place on Sunday night September 12, 2021, with an in-person event after taking a break during the 2020 social distancing event. Kelly also won an award for Alternative Video. Some of the biggest wins of the night include Justin Bieber for Artist of the Year and best pop, Olivia Rodrigo for New Artist and Song of the year And BTS with Best K-pop group, and Best Band.