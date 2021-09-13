    For Quick Alerts
      2021 MTV Video Music Awards: From Biggest Wins By Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo To Most Memorable Moments

      2021 MTV VMAs has been an iconic moment in the entirety of the music industry after the pandemic. The Video Music Awards returned to its traditional stage in Brooklyn on Sunday night September 12 (US) with performances by some of the biggest stars.

      The night began with callbacks to MTV's 40th anniversary and early days by a tribute video presented by Madonna, the queen of early MTV. Madonna recalled arriving in New York City and telling a cab driver to take her to the "centre of it all," and being taken to Times Square with "$35 and a pair of dance shoes."

      "And they said we wouldn't last, but we're still here motherf***ers," she added.

      The night began with a performance by Justin Bieber and The Kid LAORI, singing their viral hit "Stay" and followed by another dazzling performance by Oliva Rodrigo. She went on to win two biggest awards of the night, Push Performance Award is given out at the Red Carpet along with the first trophy of the night for the Song of the Year award for "Drivers License."

      Her performance also became iconic for the night when she broke the camera lens with her mic, leading fans to go ballistics on social media. Take a look:

      Some of the other performances that have joined the list of memorable moments include Lil Nas X's marching band in pink. Normani also set the stage on fire with her collaboration with Teyana Taylor.

      Winning moments like Justin Bieber's Artist of the Year, as well as Billie bagging the Video for Good Award also marked the return of 2010 greats artists on the centre stage. Billie began her speech by fangirling over Alicia Keys and said, she "just kissed my cheek, I have a mark."

      On the other hand, Justin while accepting his award said, "Music is such an amazing opportunity and an amazing outlet to reach people and to bring us all together. I look around here and I see so many beautiful faces and I really do believe the best is yet to come."

      Some of the cutest couple moments came from Shawn Mendes - Camila Cabello as they both fangirled over each other's performances. While Shawn dancer on the side stage, Camila gave an adorable introduction before his set.

      Meanwhile, on winning the award for Best Alternative, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox shared the cutest kisses. The two known for posing steamy for the camera on the red carpet, touched each other's tongues before the singer accepted his award.

      VMAs marked returns of some of the biggest performers as well as callbacks to stars like Janet Jackson and her famous "Would You Mind" lapdance.

