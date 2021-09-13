2021 MTV Video Music Awards: From Biggest Wins By Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo To Most Memorable Moments

2021 MTV VMAs has been an iconic moment in the entirety of the music industry after the pandemic. The Video Music Awards returned to its traditional stage in Brooklyn on Sunday night September 12 (US) with performances by some of the biggest stars.

The night began with callbacks to MTV's 40th anniversary and early days by a tribute video presented by Madonna, the queen of early MTV. Madonna recalled arriving in New York City and telling a cab driver to take her to the "centre of it all," and being taken to Times Square with "$35 and a pair of dance shoes."

"And they said we wouldn't last, but we're still here motherf***ers," she added.

SURPRISE! The #VMAs begin with an introduction from the one and only @Madonna pic.twitter.com/YmWtjabVJ7 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) September 13, 2021

The night began with a performance by Justin Bieber and The Kid LAORI, singing their viral hit "Stay" and followed by another dazzling performance by Oliva Rodrigo. She went on to win two biggest awards of the night, Push Performance Award is given out at the Red Carpet along with the first trophy of the night for the Song of the Year award for "Drivers License."

Her performance also became iconic for the night when she broke the camera lens with her mic, leading fans to go ballistics on social media. Take a look:

Some of the other performances that have joined the list of memorable moments include Lil Nas X's marching band in pink. Normani also set the stage on fire with her collaboration with Teyana Taylor.

Lil Nas X really said fuck you homophobic people let me enjoy myself in front of everyone #VMAspic.twitter.com/V2CsiXj88A — BEARRY (@bbvafri) September 13, 2021

DONT EVER PLAY WITH NORMANI EVER AGAIN #vmas pic.twitter.com/nlFCIFEvO6 — fati (@taesmani) September 13, 2021

Winning moments like Justin Bieber's Artist of the Year, as well as Billie bagging the Video for Good Award also marked the return of 2010 greats artists on the centre stage. Billie began her speech by fangirling over Alicia Keys and said, she "just kissed my cheek, I have a mark."

On the other hand, Justin while accepting his award said, "Music is such an amazing opportunity and an amazing outlet to reach people and to bring us all together. I look around here and I see so many beautiful faces and I really do believe the best is yet to come."

Congrats to @JustinBieber for winning Artist Of The Year at the 2021 #VMAs! pic.twitter.com/taTycEqyNJ — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021

Billie accepting her 'Video For Good' award for 'your power' at the 2021 #VMAs ! pic.twitter.com/KcpvFGwoJh — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) September 13, 2021

Some of the cutest couple moments came from Shawn Mendes - Camila Cabello as they both fangirled over each other's performances. While Shawn dancer on the side stage, Camila gave an adorable introduction before his set.

Check out Shawn Mendes watching Camila Cabello perform from across the arena and dancing to her song #VMAs pic.twitter.com/zsD1EiEgpM — David Onda (@David_Onda) September 13, 2021

“Give it up for my guy Shawn Mendes !” Camila introducing Shawn was so cute 🥰 #VMAS pic.twitter.com/UrA5SWqD6o — Luka🌻 (@shawmila_cuties) September 13, 2021

Meanwhile, on winning the award for Best Alternative, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox shared the cutest kisses. The two known for posing steamy for the camera on the red carpet, touched each other's tongues before the singer accepted his award.

VMAs marked returns of some of the biggest performers as well as callbacks to stars like Janet Jackson and her famous "Would You Mind" lapdance.