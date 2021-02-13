Justin Timberlake Apologises To Ex Britney Spears & Singer Janet Jackson: I Know I Failed

Justin Timberlake was recently trending on social media after fans stood in support of his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, and asked him for an apology. Now, the former took to his Instagram account and issued a statement, saying that he had failed.

The lengthy social media post started with Justin apologising to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson. He said, "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."

"I've seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," he wrote on Friday.

Netizens started calling for Timberlake's apology after the release of the FX and Hulu documentary Framing Britney, presented by The New York Times. The film shed light on circumstances that led to Spears' conservatorship in 2008 and the #FreeBritney movement started by her fans. The documentary suggested that Timberlake used Spears to advance his career. It also featured an old interview in which Timberlake spoke about sleeping with his former girlfriend and hiring a lookalike for his Cry Me a River music video.

In the post, Justin also talked about the privilege he experienced in the Music industry. Calling it a "flawed" industry he added, "It sets men, especially white men, up for success." He wrote, "It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this."

For the unversed, in 2018, Timberlake returned to the Super Bowl halftime show, meanwhile, Janet Jackson did not get another chance 14 years after a wardrobe malfunction that caused a national controversy. Netizens had called out organisers who felt Jackson was forced to pay a far higher price than Timberlake.

"I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from. Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again," Justin added.

He concluded the statement by adding, "I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn't absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports, Timberlake wrote. I care deeply about the well-being of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better."

ALSO READ: Britney Spears' Father Jamie Spears Loses Sole Control Over Singer's Investments

ALSO READ: Britney Spears' Conservatorship Heads Back To Court After #FreeBritney & Framing Britney Documentary Release