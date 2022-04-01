64th Grammy Awards To Exclusively Stream On SonyLIV In India

Music's biggest and glitziest night is here! Known for bringing the best of music, extravagant stages, breakthrough live performances, and unforgettable experiences, GRAMMY Awards® returns with the 64th edition of the awards. Presented by The Recording Academy®, the prestigious music award ceremony celebrates and honors the great work of musicians from across the globe. The world's biggest music night will stream on Sunday, April 4, at 05:30 AM IST, exclusively on SonyLIV. Streaming from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena, the award ceremony will be hosted by comedian and "The Daily Show" host, Trevor Noah.

The annual presentation ceremony has many categories to look forward to, however, this year's most-nominated artist, with 11 nods is Jon Batiste (Stephen Colbert's Late Show bandleader) for 'We Are'. He's also been nominated in categories like Best R&B Album, plus Record of the Year and Best Music Video for his track "Freedom." 2nd in the row is Doja Cat and H.E.R. with 8 nods followed by Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo each with seven nods. While we just can't wait to know who all will take the GRAMMY home, names like Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo taking the centre stage with their captivating live performances.

So, step up music fanatics, and get ready to groove to the pumping beats of the biggest musicians on SonyLIV.

Below is the list of nominations under the much-anticipated category - Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"I Still Have Faith In You," ABBA

"Freedom," Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time", Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran

"A Beautiful Noise," Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile

"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo

"Fight For You," H.E.R.

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Featuring SZA

"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time," Brandi Carlile.