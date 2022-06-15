BTS Leader RM Reveals He Feels Guilty For Wanting A Hiatus; ‘We've Lost Our Direction'

BTS recently announced at FESTA 2022 that they would be going on an indefinite hiatus. The K-pop band leader RM assured fans that they are not disbanding, but need time to focus on themselves and their solo careers. In a tearful moment, RM added that the idol system hasn't given time to mature.

The South Korean band's leader RM AKA Kim Nam-joon opened up about the group losing its direction since the release of 'Dynamite' in 2022. He said, "For me, it was like BTS was within my grasp till 'ON' and 'Dynamite'. But after 'Butter' and 'Permission To Dance', I didn't know what kind of group we were anymore."

"Whenever I write lyrics, it was important for me to give out a message, but that was gone now. I don't know what kind of story we should tell now," RM added that he wanted to take time off but "the world wouldn't let me. We've lost our direction, and I just want to take some time to think."

The leader who is also the only member fluent in English, expressed that he was afraid he was speaking for the group and it made him feel guilty. Other members also opened up about the hiatus and expressed similar concerns. V (Kim Taehyung) added that the fans have always rooted for them. J-Hope explained that this time apart was a 'healthy plan' and Jimin added that the members are looking forward to figure out "about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans".

Soon after in an official statement, a representative of Big Hit Music said, "BTS will start a new chapter in which they will simultaneously carry out team activities and individual activities. This will be a time for each of the members to grow with their diverse activities, and we anticipate that this will foster BTS into a long-running team. The label will actively support this."