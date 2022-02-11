The Joker And The Queen: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift Release Sequel To Everything Has Changed

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have released the music video for the romantic ballad 'The Joker And The Queen'. The duo had earlier announced the sequel to their old collaboration 'Everything Has Changed' years ago.

Earlier this week, Sheeran had teased that he and his "good friend" Swift, would be joining him on a new version of 'The Joker And The Queen'. The song was originally featured on his most recent album '='.

The romantic ballad version was reportedly released as Valentine's Day gift to their fans. The music video shared on Friday features the actors Ava Ames and Jack Lewis, who were also seen playing a younger version of the singers in the 2013 music video of 'Everything Has Changed'.

The three-minute-long music video begins with Ames and Lewis talking a nostalgic walk down memory lane while looking at old photographs, which were featured in the first song's MV. The two appear to have parted ways to attend college away from each other. They seem sad and alone through the song whether at basketball games, in the cafeteria and at the club. They can then be seen exchanging texts and reuniting at the end of the clip.

Notably, in the 2013 release, Ames and Lewis were children who were seen bonding over the course of one school day in the song.

'The Joker and the Queen' remix is not the only time the longtime friends have worked together. Apart from 'Everything Has Changed' which released with Taylor's album Red, they also worked together on 'End Game' featuring on Reputation and 'Run' as part of a vault track on latest release Red (Taylor's Version).