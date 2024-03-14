ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Stays Strong At BO In 1st Week; SRK Teaches His Signature Pose To Ed Sheeran

The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan, continues its strong hold at the box office during the first week and has managed to cross Rs 74 crores on sixth day of release.

On the other hand, as Ed Sheeran is making headlines for his ongoing trip to India, a video of him enjoying his time with Shah Rukh Khan has been doing the rounds wherein King Khan was seen teaching him his signature pose

Check out all the updates here: