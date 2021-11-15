    For Quick Alerts
      MTV European Music Awards: BTS, Ed Sheeran Bag Biggest Awards Of The Night

      The 2021 MTV European Music Awards were held on Sunday, November 14. After a virtual event took place in 2020, the 2021 ceremony took place live at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena in Hungary. Some of the biggest wins of the night were bagged by South Korean band BTS and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. He also performed at the event, and opened the ceremony with a rendition of his latest single Overpass Graffiti and later returned to stage to perform Shivers.

      BTS who was not present to accept the trophies won the most awards including Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop and Biggest Fans. On the other hand, Ed Sheeran who recently tested negative for COVID-19 was presented with the Best Artist and Best Song for 'Bad Habits'.

      The MTV EMA Generation Change Awards went to five honorees for fighting against anti-LGBTQ+ policies. MTV in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community went ahead with the awards in Hungary, despite the country passing anti-LGBTQ+ laws in June. The award was accepted by Viktoria Radvanyi, a board member of Budapest Pride, Hungary's first feminist and anti-racist LGBTQ+ NGO on behalf of the winners.

      Here's the full list of 2021 MTV EMA winners:

      Best Artist - Ed Sheeran

      Best Pop - BTS

      Best Song - Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'

      Best Video - Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'

      Best Collaboration - Doja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'

      Best New Artist - Saweetie

      Best Electronic - David Guetta

      Best Rock - Maneskin

      Best Alternative - YUNGBLUD

      Best Latin - Maluma

      Best Hip-Hop - Nicki Minaj

      Best K-POP - BTS

      Best Group - BTS

      Best Push - Olivia Rodrigo

      Biggest Fans - BTS

      Video For Good - Billie Eilish - 'Your Power'

      MTV EMA Generation Change Award

      Amir Ashour
      Matthew Blaise
      Sage Dolan-Sandrino
      Erika Hilton
      Viktoria Radvanyi

      The awards ceremony also presented local act winners for regional and culturally diverse artists.

      Best African Act - Wizkid (Nigeria)
      Best Australian Act - Ruel
      Best Brazilian Act - Manu Gavassi
      Best Canadian Act - Johnny Orlando
      Best Caribbean Act - Bad Bunny
      Best French Act - Amel Bent
      Best German Act - Badmomzjay
      Best Hungarian Act - Azahriah
      Best India Act - DIVINE
      Best Italian Act - Aka 7even
      Best Israeli Act - Noa Kirel
      Best Japan Act - Sakurazaka46
      Best Korea Act - Aespa
      Best Latin America-North Act - Aleman
      Best Latin America-South Act - Tini
      Best Latin America-Central Act - Sebastian Yatra
      Best New Zealand Act - Teeks
      Best Nordic Act - Tessa (Denmark)
      Best Polish Act - Daria Zawialow
      Best Portuguese Act - Diogo Picarra
      Best MTV Russia Act - Max Barskih
      Best Southeast Asia Act - JJ Lin (Singapore)
      Best Spanish Act - Aitana
      Best Swiss Act - Gjon's Tears
      Best UK and Ireland Act - Little Mix
      Best US Act - Taylor Swift

      Apart from Ed, OneRepublic, Maluma, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, Griff and Girl in Red also took to the stage. Meanwhile, YUNGBLUD closed the night with a performance of his latest single 'Fleabag' that ended with him and his band trashing the stage.

      ed sheeran bts taylor swift
