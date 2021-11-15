MTV European Music Awards: BTS, Ed Sheeran Bag Biggest Awards Of The Night
The 2021 MTV European Music Awards were held on Sunday, November 14. After a virtual event took place in 2020, the 2021 ceremony took place live at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena in Hungary. Some of the biggest wins of the night were bagged by South Korean band BTS and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. He also performed at the event, and opened the ceremony with a rendition of his latest single Overpass Graffiti and later returned to stage to perform Shivers.
BTS who was not present to accept the trophies won the most awards including Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop and Biggest Fans. On the other hand, Ed Sheeran who recently tested negative for COVID-19 was presented with the Best Artist and Best Song for 'Bad Habits'.
The MTV EMA Generation Change Awards went to five honorees for fighting against anti-LGBTQ+ policies. MTV in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community went ahead with the awards in Hungary, despite the country passing anti-LGBTQ+ laws in June. The award was accepted by Viktoria Radvanyi, a board member of Budapest Pride, Hungary's first feminist and anti-racist LGBTQ+ NGO on behalf of the winners.
Here's the full list of 2021 MTV EMA winners:
Best Artist - Ed Sheeran
Best Pop - BTS
Best Song - Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'
Best Video - Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'
Best Collaboration - Doja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'
Best New Artist - Saweetie
Best Electronic - David Guetta
Best Rock - Maneskin
Best Alternative - YUNGBLUD
Best Latin - Maluma
Best Hip-Hop - Nicki Minaj
Best K-POP - BTS
Best Group - BTS
Best Push - Olivia Rodrigo
Biggest Fans - BTS
Video For Good - Billie Eilish - 'Your Power'
MTV EMA Generation Change Award
Amir
Ashour
Matthew Blaise
Sage Dolan-Sandrino
Erika Hilton
Viktoria Radvanyi
The awards ceremony also presented local act winners for regional and culturally diverse artists.
Best
African
Act
-
Wizkid
(Nigeria)
Best Australian Act - Ruel
Best Brazilian Act - Manu Gavassi
Best Canadian Act - Johnny Orlando
Best Caribbean Act - Bad Bunny
Best French Act - Amel Bent
Best German Act - Badmomzjay
Best Hungarian Act - Azahriah
Best India Act - DIVINE
Best Italian Act - Aka 7even
Best Israeli Act - Noa Kirel
Best Japan Act - Sakurazaka46
Best Korea Act - Aespa
Best Latin America-North Act - Aleman
Best Latin America-South Act - Tini
Best Latin America-Central Act - Sebastian Yatra
Best New Zealand Act - Teeks
Best Nordic Act - Tessa (Denmark)
Best Polish Act - Daria Zawialow
Best Portuguese Act - Diogo Picarra
Best MTV Russia Act - Max Barskih
Best Southeast Asia Act - JJ Lin (Singapore)
Best Spanish Act - Aitana
Best Swiss Act - Gjon's Tears
Best UK and Ireland Act - Little Mix
Best US Act - Taylor Swift
Apart from Ed, OneRepublic, Maluma, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, Griff and Girl in Red also took to the stage. Meanwhile, YUNGBLUD closed the night with a performance of his latest single 'Fleabag' that ended with him and his band trashing the stage.