MTV European Music Awards: BTS, Ed Sheeran Bag Biggest Awards Of The Night

The 2021 MTV European Music Awards were held on Sunday, November 14. After a virtual event took place in 2020, the 2021 ceremony took place live at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena in Hungary. Some of the biggest wins of the night were bagged by South Korean band BTS and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. He also performed at the event, and opened the ceremony with a rendition of his latest single Overpass Graffiti and later returned to stage to perform Shivers.

BTS who was not present to accept the trophies won the most awards including Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop and Biggest Fans. On the other hand, Ed Sheeran who recently tested negative for COVID-19 was presented with the Best Artist and Best Song for 'Bad Habits'.

The MTV EMA Generation Change Awards went to five honorees for fighting against anti-LGBTQ+ policies. MTV in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community went ahead with the awards in Hungary, despite the country passing anti-LGBTQ+ laws in June. The award was accepted by Viktoria Radvanyi, a board member of Budapest Pride, Hungary's first feminist and anti-racist LGBTQ+ NGO on behalf of the winners.

Here's the full list of 2021 MTV EMA winners:

Best Artist - Ed Sheeran

Best Pop - BTS

Best Song - Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'

Best Video - Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'

Best Collaboration - Doja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'

Best New Artist - Saweetie

Best Electronic - David Guetta

Best Rock - Maneskin

Best Alternative - YUNGBLUD

Best Latin - Maluma

Best Hip-Hop - Nicki Minaj

Best K-POP - BTS

Best Group - BTS

Best Push - Olivia Rodrigo

Biggest Fans - BTS

Video For Good - Billie Eilish - 'Your Power'

MTV EMA Generation Change Award

Amir Ashour

Matthew Blaise

Sage Dolan-Sandrino

Erika Hilton

Viktoria Radvanyi

The awards ceremony also presented local act winners for regional and culturally diverse artists.

Best African Act - Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Australian Act - Ruel

Best Brazilian Act - Manu Gavassi

Best Canadian Act - Johnny Orlando

Best Caribbean Act - Bad Bunny

Best French Act - Amel Bent

Best German Act - Badmomzjay

Best Hungarian Act - Azahriah

Best India Act - DIVINE

Best Italian Act - Aka 7even

Best Israeli Act - Noa Kirel

Best Japan Act - Sakurazaka46

Best Korea Act - Aespa

Best Latin America-North Act - Aleman

Best Latin America-South Act - Tini

Best Latin America-Central Act - Sebastian Yatra

Best New Zealand Act - Teeks

Best Nordic Act - Tessa (Denmark)

Best Polish Act - Daria Zawialow

Best Portuguese Act - Diogo Picarra

Best MTV Russia Act - Max Barskih

Best Southeast Asia Act - JJ Lin (Singapore)

Best Spanish Act - Aitana

Best Swiss Act - Gjon's Tears

Best UK and Ireland Act - Little Mix

Best US Act - Taylor Swift

Apart from Ed, OneRepublic, Maluma, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, Griff and Girl in Red also took to the stage. Meanwhile, YUNGBLUD closed the night with a performance of his latest single 'Fleabag' that ended with him and his band trashing the stage.