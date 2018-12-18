English
 Ramya Krishnan In Gautham Menon's Web Series About Jayalalitha's Biography?

Ramya Krishnan In Gautham Menon's Web Series About Jayalalitha's Biography?

    As you all know, a film based on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha is on the way and the film, which has been titled as The Iron Lady will feature Nithya Menen in the lead role. Now, it seems like a web series basd on the life of J Jayalalitha is also in the offing.

    The information regarding the same has been sent out through the popular YouTube Channel Valai Pechu. According to the report, reports have been doing the rounds that the web series will be directed by popular film-maker Gautham Menon and it would feature Ramya Krishnan in the role of J Jayalalitha.

    It has also been mentioned that popular Malayalam actor Indrajith will be seen in the role of MGR in the movie. At the same time, it has also been added that the web series will be a 30-hours long one and the makers will be paying approximately 1.25 Crores to the director for each episode.

    If the report is to be believed, the shoot of the web series is currently progressing in AVM Studios and at present, the sequences involving the popular interview between Simi Garewell and J Jayalalitha are being canned at the present.

    At the same time, an official confirmation or announcement regarding this project has not been made yet. Meanwhile, Gautham Menon's next film to hit the theatres is expected to be Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta, featuring Dhanush in the lead role.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 13:16 [IST]
