 »   »   »  What Is The Status Of Rajinikanth's Film With Vetrimaran? The Director Reveals

It's no secret that the iconic Rajinikanth is one of the most respected and celebrated names in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly called 'Thalaiva', the star enjoys an enviable fan following thanks to his charming personality, stylish on-screen mannerisms, simple background and impressive versatility as a performer,. During his illustrious career, the self-made star has starred in some of Tamil cinema's biggest films and this has established him as a force to be reckoned with. Now, here is some sad news for all you Rajini fans.

Some time ago, it was reported that the Superstar would be joining hands with the ace film-maker Vetrimaran for an ambitious film. And, as expected, this created a buzz in the industry. Now, it seems that the film is not happening.

During a recent interview with Behindwoods, Vetrimaran revealed that Rajini has several films in the pipeline and it is unlikely that the Enthiran star is going to be able to work with him in the future. The director also claimed that he is busy with Vada Chennai 2 and a new film with Dhanush and this makes the project with Rajini even more unlikely.

"We were actually supposed to start the shoot of the film on the 8th of this month, ten days before Vada Chennai's release, but then plans were slightly changed. My film with Dhanush is starting next week and there is Vada Chennai 2 also. I thought I'd get a gap of one year after Vada Chennai, but now the situation is different. I don't think there is any possibility for Rajini sir's film to happen," he added.

On a related note, Vetrimaran is currently gearing up for the release of Vada Chennai which is slated to hit the screens on Wednesday(October 17, 2018). On the other hand, Rajini currently has 2.0 and Petta in his kitty.

