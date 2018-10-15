 »   »   »  Vada Chennai: Can The National Award Winning Combo Vetrimaran-Dhanush Repeat The Magic?

Last year, the much-loved Dhanush grabbed plenty of attention for all the right reasons when his eagerly-awaited VIP 2 opened to a decent response at the box office managed to click with the target audience. Directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth, the film was a sequel to the 2014 release VIP. An action-comedy, it also featured Kajol and Amala Paul in the lead. With VIP 2 in the past, Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of Vada Chennai which is slated to hit the screens on Wednesday(October 17, 2018).

A gangster-drama, the film has been directed by Vetrimaran and is a Wunderbar Films production. Dhanush and the maverick film-maker have previously collaborated for two critically-acclaimed films-Aadukalam and Polladhavan.

The 2007 release Polladhavan revolved around how a happy-go-lucky guy gets in to trouble with the underworld following an unexpected incident. It created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans thanks to it raw feel and gripping presentation. It received several awards and was eventually remade in several languages.

In 2011, the two worked their magic again with Aadukalam. The film was set against the backdrop of cock-fighting and boasted of some stellar performances. It became a big hit and helped Dhanush and Vetrimaran bag National awards.

Given the the high standards set by Polladhavan and Aadukalam, fans have sky-high expectations from Vada Chennai, The film is set in North Chennai and has a very rustic/ Desi feel to it. The teaser suggests that the film is going to be a bloody affair and it might not be meant for the faint-hearted.

Dhanush has already proved that he is an actor par excellence and Vada Chennai might help him add another feather to his cap. Similarly, Andrea Jeremiah and Aishwarya Rajesh are known for delivering impeccable performances. As such, one can expect them to be assets for the film.

All in all, Vada Chennai is one of the most eagerly-awaited releases of the year and it will be worth watching whether it is able to the high expectations or not.