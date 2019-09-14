Tamannaah Did NOT Sport A Bikini In Action Teaser; Deets Inside!

Tamannaah, the resident 'Milky Beauty' of South cinema, will soon be seen in the eagerly awaited Action, featuring Vishal in a macho new avatar. The film's teaser released on Friday (September 13, 2019), much to the delight of the masses. In the thrilling clip, a lady is seen taking a stroll on the beach, in a bikini. Most fans thought that the diva was none other than Tamannaah, which created a buzz on social media. However, it seems that Akanksha Puri and not the Baahubali actress stole hearts with her bold on-screen antics.

Many folks feel fans got confused between Akanksha and Tamannaah as both ladies have a similar skin tone and physique.

Interestingly, Tamannnah has reservations about wearing a bikini on the big screen. In fact, some time ago, she had said that said she is not 'comfortable' with unnecessary skin show and kissing.

"I have always maintained that I will not wear a bikini and will not do kissing scene on-screen. This is something that I have maintained, and I intent to keep that. I am not comfortable (with it) at all," (sic) Tamannaah had told IANS.

Coming back to Action, it is one of the most ambitious movies of Vishal's career. The buzz is that just like the Ayogya hero, Tamannaah too will be seen doing some on-screen daredevilry in the Sundar C-directed movie. The film's music has been composed by Hiphop Tamizha, and it is likely to be an important aspect of Action.

Meanwhile, this is a busy time for Tamannaah. She will next be seen in Sye Raa, slated to arrive in theatres on October 2. The film features 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi in the lead. 'Tammy' also has That Is Mahalakshmi, a remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen in her kitty. She will also be returning to Bollywood with Bole Chudiyaan, featuring Petta star Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.