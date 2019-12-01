    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dhanush’s ‘Pattas’ First Single To Be Out On December 1

      By
      |

      To the surprise of fans, the team of 'Pattas' revealed on Saturday that the first single from the movie will be released by Dhanush himself by (December 1) today evening at 6.30 pm.

      The first look poster of Actor Dhanush starrer 'Pattas' was released on the actor's 36th birthday. Directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar, who was known for hits like 'Edhirneechal' and 'Kodi', the film features Mehreen Pirzada and Sneha in the lead roles. The film is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi films.

      Dhanush in Patttas

      The first single titled 'Chill Bro' is sung by none other than Dhanush himself. 'Pattas' is Dhanush's second movie with Durai Senthilkumar after Kodi. The actor who was earlier seen in long delayed release 'Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta' and the blockbuster 'Asuran' has wrapped up the shooting of his 40th film, tentatively titled as D40 with Karthik Subbaraj.

      Pattas single release announcement

      It is reported that Dhanush will be seen playing the roles of father-son duo in 'Pattas' like his earlier flick 'Asuran'. The music for 'Pattas' is composed by Vivek and Mervin. There are talks that 'Pattas' might clash with Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' which is slated to release for Pongal 2020.

      Produced by Lyca, 'Darbar' is directed by A.R.Murugadoss and Nayanthara will be seen romancing with Rajini. Rajinikanth plays a cop named 'Aditya Arunachalam' in the movie.

      Read more about: dhanush pattas single chillbro
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue