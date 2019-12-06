‘Kaithi’ Fame Lokesh Kanagaraj To Bring Back The Magic Of Rajini-Kamal Duo?

Superstar Rajinikanth and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan were last seen together on-screen in the film 'Geraftaar', which also had Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. The duo went on to give individual blockbusters thereafter, each carving their own style.

The recent buzz is that the super-hit duo might reunite together for a movie which will be directed by 'Kaithi' fame Lokesh Kanakaraj. According to reliable sources, the director is reportedly planning to bring both the southern superstars together for a film.

This news has brought excitement among the fans of both actors. If this happens, it will be a historic moment for Kollywood.

Superstar Rajinikanth is awaiting his Pongal release 'Darbar'. Rajini plays a cop in the movie named 'Aditya Arunachalam'. Nayanthara is pairing opposite the superstar in the film, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie has Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. The latest single 'Chumma Kizhi' from the flick became an instant hit and created records. 'Darbar' is produced by Sun Pictures.

Rajini has signed his next with Siruthai Siva. The movie is believed to be set against a rural background. The recent update regarding the movie surprised the actor's fans. Veteran actress Meena has been reportedly roped in to play the female lead opposite Rajini. The famous pair has acted in hits like Muthu, Veera and Ejamaan.

On the other hand, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is busy working with director Shankar on 'Indian 2'. Kamal is playing the role of an aged man in the movie. Haasan has also announced his next 'Thalaivan Irukiran', which will be directed by himself.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Kaithi' which clashed with Vijay's 'Bigil' for Diwali, opened to a great response from both the audiences and the critics. Lokesh who became the most wanted director in Kollywood after his blockbuster 'Kaithi', is working with Thalapathy Vijay for his next. Being referred to as 'Thalapathy 64', the movie has high expectations riding on it.