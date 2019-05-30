NGK First Review Is Out; Suriya Movie Sure To Take The Box Office By Storm?

The Review

Popular UAE -based journalist and movie critic Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter account to write a few words about NGK. Reportedly, he had watched the film at overseas censor board and he had some great words to write about this Suriya movie.

A Must Watch

In his short review regarding NGK, Umair Sandhu has mentioned that NGK is a must watch movie. He has also praised Suriya's stellar performance in the movie. The tweet is read as "#Suriya is One Man Show. He Stole the Show all the way. Full on Engaging Mass Family Entertainer. Perfect EID Gift from @Suriya_offl ! MUST WATCH !" - (sic)

A Well-made Movie

It seems like Selvaraghavan has come up with yet another quality product. In the review, it has also been added that NGK is a well-made movie. Another tweet is read as "Saw #NGK at Dubai Censor Board ! It is Well Made film in all aspects. #Suriya is Back with Bang ! He Stole the Show all the way. Just FANTASTIC ! It will take STORM at Tamil Boxoffice." - (sic)

The Expectations

Well, the expectations on NGK has definitely risen to new levels. It is one of the big movies of the season and is a film capable of enjoying a spectacular ride at the box office. Let us hope that it would create the necessary impact.