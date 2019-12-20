Rajinikanth Breaks His Silence On CAA; Says Violence Is Not The Solution

Superstar Rajinikanth joins the list of celebrities to express their opinions on CAA. Protests and violence across the country have become so frequent since the announcement of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The violence at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University earlier this week became a national sensation and grabbed the attention of all celebrities and commoners. Several actors including Kamal Haasan took to their social media to express their views on this issue.

Superstar Rajinikanth has now broke his silence over the matter. He took to his official Twitter handle yesterday to post a note. In the note, he has stated that violence and riots are not a solution for any issue. Though the actor did not specify any particular incident in the country, he said that the ongoing violence gives him great pain.

His tweet read, "Violence and rioting should not become a way to find solution for any issue. I request the people of India to stay united and vigilant keeping in mind the nation's security and welfare". He added, "The ongoing violence gives me great pain".

Rajinikanth's statement has been receiving both positive and negative responses from the Netizens. Some criticize the actor for being pro-BJP, while some agree his stand on maintaining peace for national welfare.

Yesterday, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief Kamal Haasan met the protesting students of Madras University in Chennai. Though he was denied entry into the University campus he spoke with the students by standing at the gate. Kamal has earlier criticised the attack on protesting students in Delhi, Assam and other regions as an 'attack' on democracy.

He was quoted saying, "Democracy is in ICU." He also slammed the Centre for barring Sri Lankan Tamils who are Hindus but accepting the same religious group from Pakistan.

The actor expressed his concerns over the violence and said that it was his duty as a political leader to support the cause of students.

