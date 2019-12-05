Thalapathy Vijay Completes 27 Years In Kollywood, Fans Trend Hashtag #27YrsOfKwEmperorVIJAY

Thalapathy Vijay made his Kollywood debut when he was just 18 with 'Naalaiya Theerpu' on December 4, 1992. It has been 27 glorious years for Vijay in Tamil cinema since then. Considered as 'Mass Hero' by thousands of fans across the country, the actor's journey has been a remarkable one in the passing of years. The fans of the actor started to trend the hashtag #27YrsOfKwEmperorVIJAY from yesterday.

On this nostalgic day, Let's recap Vijay's Top 5 Memorable movies!

1. Kadhalukku Mariyadhai

The romantic musical drama is a path breaker in Vijay's initial career. Directed by Fazil, the film is the love story of a young couple who decides to put the wish of their parents first, and act according to their interest, ultimately sacrificing their love. The movie is a favourite one even among elders. 'Ennai thaalata varuvaala' song from the movie is Ilayaraaja's one of the best love melodies ever!

2. Thulladha Manamum Thullum

Vijay proved in the movie that he can excel in any genre, apart from action. The film is a melancholic romantic drama starring Simran opposite Vijay. The movie was a blockbuster, opening a market for Vijay in Kerala. 'Innisai Paadi Varum' song from the movie is an all-time favourite melody for many even now.

3. Ghilli

Vijay played the role of an aspiring Kabaddi player named 'Velu'. The film showed the action and comic sides of Vijay. We all remember his funny scenes and dialogue modulations with his mother in the movie. Ghilli is still regarded as one of the finest action entertainers of Tamil cinema.

4. Sachein

Though the film did not do well commercially like Vijay's other action hits, the movie always holds a special place in the hearts of Thalapathy's fans. We all love to see Vijay in a happy-go-lucky mood and a light genre, apart from his regular action movies. The dialogues and songs of the film were loved and are still mimicked in modern TikTok and dubsmash apps by all generations.

5. Pokkiri

Pokkiri was a remake of the Telugu film of the same name that starred Mahesh Babu in the lead. The Tamil remake brought huge success to Vijay and made him a big action star. Since Pokkiri, Vijay's fanbase has been increasing. The song 'Pokkiri Pongal' is still the favourite one among the kids and fans.

The 'Bigil' actor is currently shooting his next with 'Kaithi' fame director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is expected to release in 2020.