Cobra Second Look Is Here: Is Vikram Playing A Mathematician In The Ajay Gnanamuthu Project?

The much-awaited Cobra second look is finally here. The second poster of the Vikram starrer was released on December 25, Friday as a Christmas treat for the fans of the actor and cine-goers. In the highly promising Cobra second look, Vikram is seen in a geeky avathar with mathematical symbols flying from one side of his face.

Both the Vikram fans and Tamil cinema audiences are highly impressed with the second look, which has been going viral on social media. Now, the rumourmills have come up with a highly interesting conspiracy theory regarding the Cobra second look. A group of audiences believes that one of the roles played by Vikram in the Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial might be a mathematician.

Even though there is no confirmation on this report, the tagline of Cobra second look "Every problem has a mathematical solution" hints that the film's theme has a maths connection. Similarly, the netizens believe that the striking eye colour of leading man Vikram in the second look suggests that the movie has a supernatural element.

According to the sources close to the project, Cobra is a sci-fi thriller, that features the lead actor Vikram in seven roles. The first look poster of the movie, which featured the National award-winning actor in seven different get-ups, was released on the actor's birthday. From the first look, it was quite evident that Vikram is once again going to experiment with the looks and characters in the film.

Srinidhi Shetty appears as the female lead opposite Vikram in the movie. Cobra will have KS Ravikumar, Mohammed Ali Baig, Padmapriya, Kaniha, Robo Shankar, John Vijay, Mamukkoya, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, and so on in the supporting roles. AR Rahman has composed the songs and background score for the Vikram starrer. Cobra is produced by Lalit Kumar, under the banner Seven Screen Studio.

