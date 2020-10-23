Disney+ Hotstar Announces Four Web Series In Tamil; Kajal Aggarwal & Tamannaah To Make Digital Debut
One of the popular OTT platforms Disney+ Hotstar announced four new web series in Tamil today (October 23). The President of Disney+ Hotstar, Sunil Rayan informed media that they are launching exclusive Hotstar Special shows- LIVE Telecast directed by Venkat Prabhu and starring Kajal Aggarwal; My Perfect Husband starring veteran actors like Sathyaraj and Seetha, Triples produced by Karthik Subbaraj and starring Jai Sampath and Vani Bhojan, and lastly, November Story starring actress Tamannaah Bhatia.
All the four web series are indeed special for Disney+ Hotstar, as it is the first time they are launching new shows in regional languages on a big scale amid the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2020 fever. Notably, LIVE Telecast and November Story will mark the digital debut of Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia respectively. Apart from that, they also announced the exclusive OTT release of Nayanthara-starrer Mookuthi Amman, directed by RJ Balaji. The film is releasing on Diwali 2020.
Venkat Prabhu On LIVE Telecast
Acclaimed director Venkat Prabhu is also making his digital directorial debut with his web series LIVE Telecast. While addressing the media during the virtual press-conference, he said, "I have stepped out of my comfort zone and tried something totally new and challenging. With newer and exciting storytelling. I am going to present a show with a unique concept where even the non-series watcher also will start engaging with the show. LIVE Telecast is a horror show created for everyone who enjoys the adrenaline rush."
Tamannaah Bhatia On November Story
Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently recovered from COVID-19 is quite excited for her digital debut. The Veeram actress said, "I am really excited to be a part of this journey with Disney+ Hotstar VIP that is making this possible for all Kolly-fans. My show November Story is a strong female-oriented narrative that gave me an opportunity to play around with the character." Moreover, Tamannaah also congratulated Kajal Aggarwal for her wedding.
Sathyaraj On My Perfect Husband
After impressing everyone in Baahubali, Sathyaraj is all set to catch grab our attention with his performance in My Perfect Husband. Speaking about the show, the veteran actor said, "Good content has the potential of transporting people to a new place. My Perfect Husband is one such story that can take you to your happy space; it's an unconventional story of finding love in old age that will leave people with a smile on their faces."
Karthik Subbaraj On Triples
Karthik Subbaraj is producing the all-rounder entertainer Triples. Speaking about digital space and the new web show, the producer said, "Digital is now a big part of how people consume entertainment nowadays. With diverse content across different genre and a huge subscriber base Disney+ Hotstar VIP is the perfect platform to launch a show like Triples. The show has all the elements of an all-round entertainer - action, drama, comedy and more and will leave audiences laughing till the very end."
After this big announcement, Kollywood fans can't wait to witness the big dhamaka on the OTT platform.
