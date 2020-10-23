Disney+ Hotstar Announces Four Web Series In Tamil; Kajal Aggarwal & Tamannaah To Make Digital Debut

Venkat Prabhu On LIVE Telecast

Acclaimed director Venkat Prabhu is also making his digital directorial debut with his web series LIVE Telecast. While addressing the media during the virtual press-conference, he said, "I have stepped out of my comfort zone and tried something totally new and challenging. With newer and exciting storytelling. I am going to present a show with a unique concept where even the non-series watcher also will start engaging with the show. LIVE Telecast is a horror show created for everyone who enjoys the adrenaline rush."

Tamannaah Bhatia On November Story

Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently recovered from COVID-19 is quite excited for her digital debut. The Veeram actress said, "I am really excited to be a part of this journey with Disney+ Hotstar VIP that is making this possible for all Kolly-fans. My show November Story is a strong female-oriented narrative that gave me an opportunity to play around with the character." Moreover, Tamannaah also congratulated Kajal Aggarwal for her wedding.

Sathyaraj On My Perfect Husband

After impressing everyone in Baahubali, Sathyaraj is all set to catch grab our attention with his performance in My Perfect Husband. Speaking about the show, the veteran actor said, "Good content has the potential of transporting people to a new place. My Perfect Husband is one such story that can take you to your happy space; it's an unconventional story of finding love in old age that will leave people with a smile on their faces."

Karthik Subbaraj On Triples

Karthik Subbaraj is producing the all-rounder entertainer Triples. Speaking about digital space and the new web show, the producer said, "Digital is now a big part of how people consume entertainment nowadays. With diverse content across different genre and a huge subscriber base Disney+ Hotstar VIP is the perfect platform to launch a show like Triples. The show has all the elements of an all-round entertainer - action, drama, comedy and more and will leave audiences laughing till the very end."